This easy to install wall outlet features two high speed USB charging ports for smartphones, tablets and other USB devices, and a child-safe tamper-resistant power receptacle. Currently discounted 55% off its list price to just $15.29. See this deal on Amazon. Bundles of 2, 5 and 10 outlets are also discounted as well.

This story, "55% off High Speed USB Integrated Electrical Wall Outlet - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect .