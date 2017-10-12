10 best places to work for women in technology

Recent high-profile incidents of hostilities against women in the workplace underscore some of the challenges women face in pursuing a career in technology today.

Moreover, women, who make up about 23 percent of the technical workforce and earn about 18 percent of computer science degrees, remain underrepresented in tech and are leaving the industry at twice the rate as men, in no small part due to the inhospitable work environment prevalent in technology.

Some companies, however, are leading the charge to make technology a more welcoming and rewarding career option for women. To find out which companies were having the greatest impact, Great Place to Work surveyed over 400,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-certified companies and ranked companies based on four factors:

How women rate their organizations on more than 50 metrics, including ethical leadership, respectful/fair workplace interactions, benefits, development and support.

How women’s survey results compared to those of male colleagues, to index factors where women lag their peers, such as access to leaders/information and recognition for their work.

How companies are creating great workplaces for all women, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

How well women are represented in each organization — in management and executive positions, and the workforce at large.

“Surveys were conducted anonymously and women’s results achieved at least a 95 percent confidence level, 7 percent margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 women to be considered,” according to the Great Places to Work.

Here, we’ve narrowed the list to focus on the top 10 technology-specific companies to help you find a supportive, incredible place to show off your tech chops.