The 22 best project management tools for business

Top-level project managers are in high demand, thanks to the high-level leadership, knowledge, and capabilities they bring to business projects. But having the right set of tools is also essential to project management success.

Project management tools and templates not only increase team productivity and effectiveness but also prepare the organization for changes brought about by high-impact projects. To perform at their best, project managers need to make the most of tools aimed at business intelligence and analytics, business requirements, change management and project management, as well as a wide array of forms and templates.

According to Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Project and Portfolio Management, the following capabilities are essential when deciding what’s best for your business:

Project demand management

Project planning and management

Time management

Resource management

Resource capacity planning

Project portfolio management

Project collaboration

Program management

Reporting services

Security and user management

Integration

Usability