The keys to a successful remote work strategy

Remote work can be a win-win opportunity for employers and employees alike. The benefits to your employee engagement, retention and morale, as well as your ability to expand your talent pool and attract and hire stronger candidates, are all well known.

But remote work offers unique challenges that companies must address to make the most of their remote work strategies. Maintaining a sense of connection with remote employees, ensuring technology helps rather than hinders collaboration and innovation, and overcoming the potential for employees to feel isolated and excluded are areas where most companies struggle.

There are four major “pillars” necessary to support a successful remote work strategy, says Andrew Hewitt, an analyst serving infrastructure and operations professionals at Forrester Research. Without those four major supports, a remote work strategy won’t be successful, whether your organization is planning for long-term remote work capabilities across your workforce or are suddenly faced with a substantial need to enable remote work because of a larger crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Structure

One of the major benefits of a remote work strategy is flexibility, but paradoxically, without a solid structure underpinning that, there’s no way to realize that benefit. That means leaders need to carefully plan out every aspect of a remote work strategy and be able to communicate to their reports what that looks like in practice, day-to-day.