The chatbot startup that has the Fortune 500 listening

Chatbots are fast becoming a go-to technology for digital transformations. Industries ranging from airlines to fast-food-chains and financial services are redefining services with help from chatbots, which automate service-related tasks by approximating human speech. And it's a win-win strategy, as chatbots free up employees to pursue higher-value functions and enable consumers to help themselves to relevant information, Q&A style.

But not every company is using virtual digital assistants (VDAs) yet. For many, the technical implementation remains an important question. Building a bot in-house often isn't an option because every business is unique, so there are no ready-made templates to follow. Moreover, talent is scarce. Few companies can hire the requisite natural language processing and machine learning technologies that endow the software with human qualities.

That challenge has created a gap that Conversable, a startup out of Austin, Texas, is working feverishly to fill. Founded by CEO Ben Lamm and Chief Product Officer Andrew Busey, Conversable creates the conversational messaging middleware that helps companies build chatbots — or as Lamm calls it, the "glue" and "brains" that enable chatbots to retrieve information from the databases that house it. "We think of the bot as the delivery mechanism between the consumer and our back-end engine," Lamm tells CIO.com.

[ Find out what makes a great chatbot (hint: laser focus on customers). | Get an inside look at 13 real-world digital transformations at today's leading organizations and find out why companies struggle to cultivate digital strategies. | Get weekly insights by signing up for our CIO Leader newsletter. ]

Chatbot market heating up