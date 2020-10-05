Feature

5 hot IT career trends — and 5 going cold

The growing IT skills gap, demand for hybrid roles, and fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic are disrupting the traditional IT career path. The following heat map of career trends with help you cash in and avoid dead ends.

There’s a major IT skills gap in the country and it’s only expected to widen. According to the World Economic Forum, closing the global skills gap could add $11.5 trillion to the global GDP by 2028. Organizations are looking for ways to bridge the gap, but if anything, the global pandemic has worsened the problem, according to the WEF. 

Meanwhile, some tech workers are looking to adopt new skills in areas that are in demand, but with limited time, and facing layoffs. Tech leaders say they recognize the difficulty workers face in upskilling while being both remote and potentially in crisis mode.

Read on to find out which IT careers-related areas are trending in challenging times — in communication skills, networking, and new roles — and which are cooling down.

Hot: Cloud security and SRE roles

