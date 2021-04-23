7 IT hiring trends for 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every industry, fundamentally altering the way most organizations conduct daily business — and that includes how they recruit, hire, and retain IT talent.

Robert Half Technology surveyed more than 2,800 senior managers in the US to gauge the hiring and salary trends for 2021, as companies continue to contend with the pandemic, the resulting rise of remote work, and the need to fill key technical roles at a distance. From Robert Half’s report, it appears that many COVID quick fixes are likely to stick around after the pandemic subsides, with 74% of more than 1,000 workers surveyed in the US saying they “want to work remotely more frequently following the pandemic” — a desire that IT organizations are likely to have to keep in mind as the competition for top talent rages on.

Here’s a look at seven key IT hiring trends for the year ahead, according to Robert Half Technology.

Increased competition for certain roles

While the IT talent shortage rages on, COVID-19 has shifted the demand for certain roles, with an increased need for developers, as well as help desk and cybersecurity professionals. Companies need developers to create new applications and software services and to expand their reach in emerging technologies such as augmented, virtual, and mixed reality. Along with that comes a need for DevOps engineers to “help companies provision and manage IT infrastructure and microservices architecture,” according to the report.