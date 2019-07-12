7 IT salary and hiring trends for 2019

When it comes to IT, change is a constant. Thanks to a wide range of maturing technologies and the threat of digital disruption, the pace of change in IT has accelerated — even in just the past year. But one facet of IT remains the same: that IT organizations continue to struggle to find enough talent to meet demand.

That talent gap puts pressure on IT hiring practices and on organizations’ ability to offer competitive salaries in a tight talent market. But emerging trends from the Robert Half 2019 Salary Guide suggest that organizations are adapting and finding ways to fill skills gaps, even if they can’t lure the top tech talent available.

Robert Half surveyed 2,600 IT hiring decision makers in North America to find trends in IT hiring and to uncover what businesses value when finding new candidates to hire. Whether you’re looking for new talent or embarking on new IT initiatives, here are seven trends impacting IT salaries and hiring this year.

Digital transformation is shaping hiring

Digital transformation is pushing businesses to evolve the relationship between IT and other business units. These days businesses are eager to create and offer “new products and services, enhance the customer experience and generate revenue,” according to the report — and they are increasingly turning to IT as co-creators.