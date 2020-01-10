The 10 most in-demand tech jobs for 2020 — and how to hire for them

As companies scramble to adapt to a tight IT job market, they’re doing whatever they can to attract top tech talent. For some that means getting a head start in filling this year’s most in-demand roles, which range from data-focused to security-related positions, according to Robert Half Technology’s 2020 IT salary report. The survey also reveals the average salaries for each role based on experience.

While Robert Half Technology acknowledges a lot will impact a company’s starting salary, including competition, location, corporate culture and budgets, there are certain things you can look for to make sure you land the talent you want. Here are 10 jobs expected to be in demand for 2020, the skills and experience you should look for and the average salary you’ll want to pay to stay competitive.

The 10 most in-demand tech jobs for 2020

Job 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile 95th percentile AI architect $120,250 $143,750 $161,250 $189,000 Business intelligence analyst $87,500 $110,250 $136,250 $185,000 Cloud architect $117,500 $141,750 $169,500 $196,250 Data (analyst, scientist, engineer) $83,750 (analyst); $105,750 (scientist); $130,000 (engineer) $100,250 (analyst); $125,250 (scientist); $163,350 (engineer) $118,750 (analyst); $152,000 (scientist); $193,750 (engineer) $142,500 (analyst); $180,250 (scientist); $222,000 (engineer) Developer (web, software, mobile) $86,000 (web); $99,250 (software); $121,750 (mobile) $104,750 (web); $120,750 (software); $146,500 (mobile) $124,750 (web); $143,000 (software); $175,750 (mobile) $146,250 (web); $206,500 (software); $206,500 (mobile) DevOps engineers $93,000 $115,750 $138,750 $179,250 Help desk and desktop support professionals $50,500 (tier 1); $41,500 (tier 2); $34,250 (tier 3) $60,250 (tier 1); $50,000 (tier 2); $40,500 (tier 3) $72,000 (tier 1); $56,500 (tier 2); $47,500 (tier 3) $83,000 (tier 1); $65,250 (tier 2); $56,720 (tier 3) Network/cloud administrator $76,250 $92,500 $110,250 $129,500 Network security (architect, engineer, administrator) $116,250 (architect); $101,500 (engineer); $94,750 (administrator) $130,750 (architect); $119,750 (engineer); $113,500 (administrator) $150,250 (architect); $143,000 (engineer); $137,000 (administrator) $181,500 (architect); $168,500 (engineer); $160,500 (administrator) Systems administrator $69,250 $84,750 $102,750 $117,250

25th percentile: entry-level workers or those in industries with less competition

50th percentile: “average experience,” a job with “average complexity,” or work in industry with moderate competition

75th percentile: above average experience, strong skills, certifications, a more complex role or work in a “fairly competitive” industry

95th percentile: significant experience, certifications, specializations, high level of expertise, work in a strategic and highly complex role or in a highly competitive industry for talent

AI architect

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly commonplace in business and in consumer’s lives. In 2020, companies will be on the hunt for skilled workers to help meet the demand for AI-enabled products and services. Most companies look for an AI architect who has at least a master’s degree in computer science, data science or AI as well as past experience working in data or analytics. Candidates with knowledge of machine learning, natural language processing, AI integration, AI application programming and change management experience are in high demand. You want to hire an AI architect who can understand the technical concepts — but it’s also important that they have the communication skills to help get leadership on board.

Skills and experience to look for:

Machine learning and natural language processing skills

Strategic thinking, time management and organizational skills

Knowledge of AI application programming

Experience with change management

Business intelligence analyst

BI analysts need experience in database technology, analytics and reporting tools. Businesses typically look for candidates with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information systems or engineering. You’ll want to hire someone with the skills to understand your organization’s unique data needs and then communicate those to stakeholders. It’s a role with growing importance as businesses pivot from harvesting to making sense of data.

Skills and experience to look for:

Experience with database queries

Stored procedure writing

Online analytical processing (OLAP)

Data cube technology

Strong written and verbal skills

Cloud architect

Cloud architects oversee the company’s cloud computing strategy and are responsible for deploying, managing and supporting cloud applications. Cloud architects typically have a strong understanding of multiple operating systems in addition to networking, programming and security skills. Businesses should look for individuals with a strong knowledge of cloud services such as Amazon Web Services, as well as experience with ITSM, I&O, governance, automation, and vendor management.

Skills and experience to look for:

Knowledge of state-of-the-art cloud technologies and architectural principles

Experience with scaling cloud applications

Understanding of cost, performance and architecture of cloud systems

Collaboration and communication skills

Data specialists

Data specialists are in high demand as companies are banking more data than ever before. Companies need data scientists, analysts and engineers to help store, sort and analyze data collected by the organization. Data can be highly sensitive — so it’s important to have knowledgeable workers who can make use of valuable data without putting the company at risk. Depending on the role, you’ll want to find candidates with degrees ranging from a bachelor’s in computer science or data science to candidates with a PhD who have extensive programming experience. When hiring data specialists, the skills and experience you value will also depend on your industry and the size, scope and specifics of your company’s data strategy.

Skills and experience to look for:

Experience gathering and processing raw data

Ability to provide insights into data sets and to communicate findings to business leaders

Identifying new sources of data for the organization

Experience working with technology and engineering teams on data integration projects

Developer (web, software, mobile)

Web, software and mobile developers are responsible for designing, developing, installing, testing and maintaining software systems. The job requires coding, designing and building applications, websites or mobile apps, working with multiple programming languages such as C#, C++, HTML, Java, Microsoft .NET and SQL Server. Developers need to be able to understand client requirements and be able to provide recommendations for improving web, software and mobile applications to ensure they meet user needs.

Skills and experience to look for:

Knowledge of multiple programming languages

Analytical and technical skills

Strong communication skills

Bachelor’s degree in computer science

Two-year associate degree with certifications, bootcamps and prior work experience

DevOps engineer

DevOps practices encourage faster code deployment with fewer deployment failures, so more companies are hiring engineers with DevOps experience to oversee coding, scripting and processes development. DevOps engineers often manage IT infrastructure, provision resources, oversee software testing and monitor performance after release. These workers help simplify code updates, enabling companies to continuously tweak and improve processes in the organization for maximum efficiency.

Skills and experience to look for:

Coding and scripting skills

Automation, data management and IT operations skills

Deep understanding of DevOps best practices

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Help desk and desktop support professionals

For customer-facing businesses, the help desk is an important part of running an efficient business. As the first line of defense for customer service and troubleshooting, help desk workers need to have the right technical and soft skills for the job. Robert Half Technology breaks out the role of help desk technician into three tiers, given that the job description and requirements can vary significantly based on the business.

Skills and experience to look for:

Tier 1: for entry-level positions that require less than two years of experience, an associate degree or coursework at a technical school

Tier 2: for positions requiring two to four years of experience, a two-year or bachelor’s degree and relevant work experience

Tier 3: four or more years of experience in a help desk setting, bachelor’s degree in a related field and professional certifications

Network or cloud administrator

Network administrators are responsible for handling LAN/WAN protocol, software and hardware. Cloud administrators are responsible for handling cloud initiatives and the networking services and applications that support cloud initiatives in the company. Both positions spend a lot of time troubleshooting and typically need to be on call in case of an emergency or failure. What you look for in experience will depend on how extensive your network needs are, but there are certain skills and certifications that can help you find the most qualified workers.

Skills and experience to look for:

Troubleshooting and communication skills

Analytic and diagnostic skills

A willingness to be on call after hours

Professional certifications

Security professional (data, information, network, systems, cloud)

Data, information, systems, network and cloud security professionals are in demand as businesses increasingly rely on data for everyday business operations. These IT professionals ensure that enterprise IT initiatives remain safe from potential threats inside and outside the organization. They’re also tasked with keeping on top of industry compliance regulations, future security trends and ensuring the business’s hardware, software and networks remain secure.

Skills and experience to look for:

Ability to communicate and implement security policies and procedures

Managing security audits, threats and vulnerabilities

Experience with security systems and documenting failures and other incidents

Knowledge of compliance laws and regulations for the industry



System administrator

Like most jobs in IT, a system administrator should demonstrate strong problem-solving, communication and analytical skills. But a system admin also needs a strong technical understanding of the company’s specific hardware and software. What you need in a sysadmin will vary depending on the services, hardware and software you rely on.

Skills and experience to look for: