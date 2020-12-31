The 10 most in-demand tech jobs for 2021 — and how to hire for them

As companies scramble to adapt to a tight IT job market, they’re doing whatever they can to attract top tech talent. For some that means getting a head start in filling this year’s most in-demand roles, which range from data-focused to security-related positions, according to Robert Half Technology’s 2021 IT salary report. The survey also reveals the average salaries for each role based on experience.

While Robert Half Technology acknowledges a lot will impact a company’s starting salary, including competition, location, corporate culture, and budgets, there are certain things you can look for to make sure you land the talent you want. Here are 10 jobs expected to be in demand for 2021, the skills and experience you should look for and the average salary you’ll want to pay to stay competitive.

The 10 most in-demand tech jobs for 2021

Job 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile 95th percentile Security professional (information, systems, network, data, cloud) $124,250 (information); $100,000 (systems); $105,500 (network); $112,500 (data) $149,000 (information); $120,500 (systems); $124,500 (network); $134,000 (data) $179,000 (information); $143,500 (systems); $148,250 (network); $159,750 (data) $213,000 (information); $168,500 (systems); $174,500 (network); $190,000 (data) Cloud architect $121,000 $146,000 $174,500 $202,250 Database administrator $79,750 $100,750 $120,500 $160,000 Programmer analyst $88,750 $109,500 $131,000 $154,500 Systems analyst $81,250 $96,500 $115,500 $136,750 Mobile applications developer $112,750 $135,750 $161,750 $189,750 Network administrator $78,500 $95,250 $113,500 $133,500 Software developer $97,250 $118,250 $138,000 $165,000 DevOps engineer $97,000 $120,000 $143,000 $184,750 Help desk and desktop support professionals $35,250 (tier 1); $41,500 (tier 2); $50,750 (tier 3) $40,500 (tier 1); $50,000 (tier 2); $60,500 (tier 3) $47,500 (tier 1); $56,500 (tier 2); $72,250 (tier 3) $57,250 (tier 1); $67,000 (tier 2); $82,000 (tier 3)

25th percentile: entry-level workers or those in industries with less competition

50th percentile: “average experience,” a job with “average complexity,” or work in industry with moderate competition

75th percentile: above average experience, strong skills, certifications, a more complex role or work in a “fairly competitive” industry

95th percentile: significant experience, certifications, specializations, high level of expertise, work in a strategic and highly complex role or in a highly competitive industry for talent

Security professional (data, information, network, systems, cloud)

Data, information, systems, network, and cloud security professionals are in demand as businesses increasingly rely on data for everyday business operations. These IT professionals ensure that enterprise IT initiatives remain safe from potential threats inside and outside the organization. They’re also tasked with keeping on top of industry compliance regulations and future security trends, and ensuring the business’s hardware, software, and networks remain secure.

Skills and experience to look for:

Ability to communicate and implement security policies and procedures

Managing security audits, threats, and vulnerabilities

Experience with security systems and documenting failures and other incidents

Knowledge of compliance laws and regulations for the industry

Cloud architect

Cloud architects oversee the company’s cloud computing strategy and are responsible for deploying, managing, and supporting cloud applications. Cloud architects typically have a strong understanding of multiple operating systems in addition to networking, programming, and security skills. Businesses should look for individuals with a strong knowledge of cloud services such as Amazon Web Services, as well as experience with ITSM, I&O, governance, automation, and vendor management.

Skills and experience to look for:

Knowledge of state-of-the-art cloud technologies and architectural principles

Experience with scaling cloud applications

Understanding of cost, performance, and architecture of cloud systems

Collaboration and communication skills

Database administrator

A database administrator (DBA) is responsible for maintaining the software used to manage a database and ensuring the data is easily accessible to those who need it. DBAs ensure that servers remain efficient and operational while overseeing data security, implementation, replication, backup, storage, access, and partitions. You’ll want to hire someone who can not only monitor your servers, but who will also be able to optimize performance and who can be on call in case of emergency.

Skills and experience to look for:

Bachelor’s degree in CS or an associate’s degree in database administration

Background in IT work or database administration

Oracle, Linux, and SQL skills

Data analysis and management and reporting skills

Programmer analyst

A programmer analyst is responsible for designing, coding, and testing new programs along with providing detailed documentation of the process using flowcharts and diagrams. These IT pros are tasked with designing programs based on client requirements and determining how much it will cost to build, while working closely with project managers. Programmer analysts also handle debugging and troubleshooting information systems and application programs. You’ll want to look for someone with experience as a systems analyst and computer programmer because the role of programmer analyst is a combination of the two.

Bachelor’s degree in CS, IT, or relevant field

Experience in programming

Knowledge of programming languages such as Java, Java Script, C, C++, and .NET

Communication and interpersonal skills to work with departments and vendors

Systems analyst

Systems analysts design techniques to help solve business problems by analyzing IT systems in the organization. They’re responsible for investigating issues and problems and fixing them as efficiently and in a cost-effective manner. Systems analysts need to test programs and databases to make sure they’re working efficiently, and they also need to run security audits and create and maintain documentation on systems in the organization. You’ll want to look for candidates who can think creatively and who have strong communication and problem-solving skills.

Bachelor’s degree in CS, IT, engineering, or IS

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Data analysis and programming skills

Experience with business and technical analysis as well as project management

Mobile applications developer

Developing mobile applications requires extensive knowledge of the various mobile platforms currently available and how to develop applications that will work on Android, iOS, Windows, and other operating systems. Mobile applications developers typically have experience in programming, UX design, troubleshooting and debugging programs, and development. You’ll want a candidate who can design mobile applications with a user-friendly interface and who can collaborate across departments to design, test, release, and support mobile applications.

Bachelor’s degree in CS or relevant field

Some experience in mobile development

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Knowledge of iOS, Android, Objective C, HTML, XML, JavaScript

Network administrator

Network administrators are responsible for handling LAN/WAN protocol, software, and hardware. This position involves a lot of time spent troubleshooting, and network administrators typically need to be on call in case of an emergency or failure. What you look for in experience will depend on how extensive your network needs are, but there are certain skills and certifications that can help you find the most qualified workers.

Skills and experience to look for:

Troubleshooting and communication skills

Analytic and diagnostic skills

A willingness to be on call after hours

Professional certifications

Software developer

Software developers are responsible for designing, developing, installing, testing, and maintaining software systems. The job requires coding, designing, and building applications, websites, or mobile apps, working with multiple programming languages such as C#, C++, HTML, Java, Microsoft .NET, and SQL Server. Developers need to be able to understand client requirements and be able to provide recommendations for improving web, software, and mobile applications to ensure they meet user needs.

Skills and experience to look for:

Knowledge of multiple programming languages

Analytical and technical skills

Strong communication skills

Bachelor’s degree in computer science

Two-year associate degree with certifications, bootcamps, and prior work experience

DevOps engineer

DevOps practices encourage faster code deployment with fewer deployment failures, so more companies are hiring engineers with DevOps experience to oversee coding, scripting, and processes development. DevOps engineers often manage IT infrastructure, provision resources, oversee software testing, and monitor performance after release. These workers help simplify code updates, enabling companies to continuously tweak and improve processes in the organization for maximum efficiency.

Skills and experience to look for:

Coding and scripting skills

Automation, data management, and IT operations skills

Deep understanding of DevOps best practices

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Help desk and desktop support professionals

For customer-facing businesses, the help desk is an important part of running an efficient business. As the first line of defense for customer service and troubleshooting, help desk workers need to have the right technical and soft skills for the job. Robert Half Technology breaks out the role of help desk technician into three tiers, given that the job description and requirements can vary significantly based on the business.

Skills and experience to look for: