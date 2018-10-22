Feature

10 hot startups targeting today’s key IT initiatives

Startups remain a key resource for CIOs seeking an innovative edge. From AI to data analytics to cybersecurity, here are 10 startups looking to fulfill IT leaders’ most pressing digital needs.

CIOs would love to centralize technology purchasing decisions with a handful of strategic partners, but the reality is that incumbent technology providers can't always address all of IT’s needs, especially when it comes to emerging technologies.

That is why enterprise startups have always played a crucial role in IT portfolios. These days many CIOs regularly travel to Silicon Valley where venture capitalists invite them to meet their portfolio companies to assess fit. Some enterprises engage reverse-pitching, hosting events in which they identify a need and challenge startups to develop fit-for-purpose solutions. Still others learn of promising startups from peers who have vetted them for their own companies.

Connecting with entrepreneurs is the easy part; the hard part is rolling the dice on a johnny-come-lately startup that could go bankrupt from a few bad business moves. No matter how strong the pedigree of a startup’s founders, CIOs know there are no guarantees. CIO.com is here to help, offering a peek at several hot tech startups that could boost your digital business in key areas.

Harness

