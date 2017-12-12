2017's biggest tech mergers and acquisitions

Yeah, yeah, so Amazon.com bought a main street food retailer. What's that got to do with your business?

Maybe nothing, for now, but if your business is making, moving or selling things, it's looking increasingly likely that you will run up against Amazon at some point.

Traditional retailers such as WalMart were already concerned about online competition from Amazon, but now the company is attacking them on their own ground: On the street and in the mall. The $13.7 billion Amazon paid for Whole Foods allows it to expand and optimize its existing supply chain for groceries -- and provides it with a new retail outlet for the voice-controlled Echo devices that provide its Alexa digital assistant with ears and eyes.

That, too, is something for CIOs to think about, as Amazon has now launched a version of Alexa for the enterprise.

Alexa, remind me to buy milk on the way home from the office.