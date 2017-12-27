What does a data scientist do? 7 of these in-demand professionals offer their insights

The data scientist role didn’t exist when many of us were in college. It's mashup of scientific and statistical methods of analyzing data combined with knowing how to use the tools that extract patterns and answers from massive data banks. Sound dull? Not so much. In fact, back in 2012, The Harvard Business Review called it "The Sexiest Job of the 21st Century.”

So, naturally, everyone wants one. But more to the point, now that we are deep into the information age, every business — whatever the end product or customer — needs one.

According to IBM, most of the world’s data was created in the last two years. And we are creating it faster than ever: As a population, we generate 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day. But without a method for channeling and probing it, a human is more likely to drown in it than use it to make intelligent business decisions. A data scientist — or a team of them — knows how to make sense of that wall of noise, helping a company respond to customer needs and complaints, control expenses and manufacturing, understand how trends affect profits, and every other thing you can mine from an unprecedented data deluge.

Problem is? Data scientists are — if you listen to the word on the street — as rare as unicorns.

Well we found some. And, once we had them cornered, we pelted these professional answer getters with questions. And we learned things. Namely that physics — even astrophysics — gets used here, the work is messy, even shoe makers have massive amounts of data, and even if you ask big questions of huge amounts of data someone still has to decide what to do.

Read on to meet some of these sexy unicorns.

