How much do CIOs really make? Pay packages of 25 Fortune 500 execs revealed

CIO salaries in the U.S. range from $170,500 to $287,000, according to Robert Half's 2018 Salary Guide for Technology Professionals. But salary is just the beginning. Cash bonuses and equity awards can propel pay packages into the millions.

To find out how much CIOs at giant global companies really earn, we scoured the proxy statements of the 500 largest U.S. companies (according to Fortune's ranking) and found 25 that disclosed CIO pay. In the following slides you'll find the details on the latest pay packages for which there's information, mostly from 2016, organized from lowest to highest paid. Flip to the final slide for more information on how we compiled the data.