7 high-paying tech roles where women thrive

Women remain severely underrepresented in IT, but there are some roles where women do dominate.

“I didn’t realize how many women filled these roles until I dove into the data,” says Stephanie Wernick, vice president of sales at IT recruiting and staffing firm Mondo. “And at the risk of pigeonholing and stereotyping, I believe it’s because of how women are socialized from our earliest days to focus on those ‘fluffy’ and ‘creative’ and ‘soft’ careers rather than the harder technical areas.”

That means women are primed to enter careers in marketing, communications and graphic design, as well as organizational, detail-oriented roles like business analyst and project management based on their perceived innate strengths.

“Not to say that women don’t have these skills or that they shouldn’t pursue the careers that they’re passionate about, but the belief that women aren’t suited for hard tech, engineering and other careers is just wrong,” she says, and there are many reasons why they’re leaving these fields in droves.

Where women do dominate in tech — in areas like marketing, graphic design and UI/UX design — they excel, and often pull down extremely competitive salaries. Here, based on data from Mondo’s data on available roles filled by women, are the highest-paid roles for women in tech, along with the salary ranges for each job.