Liberate2Innovate Podcast Series

Don’t miss out on future episodes, subscribe to this series today!
Episode 1: Enterprise Apps Are at a Crossroads
The time has come to rethink the CIO role. Listen as Rebecca Wettemann of Nucleus Research and IDG’s Tom Schmidt discuss why this needs to be the year where CIOs go from “serving” to “leading.”
Episode 2: Enterprise Apps at a Crossroads
IDG’s Tom Schmidt continues his conversation with Nucleus Research’s Rebecca Wettemann as they delve into the findings of IDG’s latest State of the CIO Report.
Episode 3: Are You Positioned for IT Optimization and Innovation?
In this episode, IDG’s Tom Schmidt talks to Ray Wang, CEO of Constellation Research and author of the best-selling book Disrupting Digital, about how a multi-modal approach is the key to successful digital transformation.