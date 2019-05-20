12 reasons why digital transformations fail

Digital transformations are fashionable these days. You won't find a CIO that isn't leveraging some combination of cloud, analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to better serve customers or streamline operations.

Now for the inconvenient truth: The fruits of IT leaders’ labor have failed to ripen. Only 14 percent of 1,733 business executives polled by McKinsey in September 2018 said that their digital transformation efforts have sustained performance improvements, with only 3 percent reporting complete success at sustaining change.

“The hit rate is so low that it’s discouraging,” says Laura Laberge, senior knowledge expert at McKinsey. “They feel like they’ve been doing this for four years, spending millions of dollars on technology and people capital and nothing has changed.”

Experts surveyed by CIO.com say there are specific impediments to driving the requisite change that transforms an enterprise. Following are 12 issues derailing digital transformations today.