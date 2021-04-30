12 project management myths to avoid

Every industry, profession, and company develops and operates with rules and guidelines. Alongside these, myths emerge, and the project management profession is no different. When projects become plenty, work more hectic, and time is limited, it can become tempting to blindly lean on beliefs and instincts — even ones you may not know to be false.

Here are the 12 most commonly held project management myths. Recognizing these project management misconceptions and working to overcome the challenges they can create is vital in ensuring that projects are planned, executed, and completed based on best practices instead of misconceptions.

1. Changing processes midstream will derail your project

The past year’s events have disrupted the operations of organizations across every industry. As a result, projects have been scuttled and spun up with little notice, and nearly every aspect of how projects are managed has undergone some facet of change.