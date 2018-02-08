Top 26 entrepreneur podcasts to listen to in 2018

2017 saw the marketing winds shift in favor of podcasts as entrepreneurs continue to spend more time on the go. In 2017, 112 million Americans listened to a podcast; with the lion’s share of downloads flowing to a select few. Anecdotally, during exercise I’ve switched from music beats to The Gary Vee Audio Experience (#18 in 2017), The Unconventional Life Show (#1 in 2017) and Create Your Own Life in order to learn. The pace of podcasts and the utility--not just the fact that most podcasts guests have something to say but that the best podcast hosts can get the best results from them--align with what most entrepreneurs up to the enterprise-level C-suite are looking for.

This year, my list welcomes a few spirited newcomers along with perennial favorites that rank well due to their consistently high-quality content. All entrepreneurs, both established and aspiring, should check out these podcasts in 2018, assembled after a year of research listening and vetting.

With 100 Million plus downloads, the Tim Ferriss show sets the standard in podcasts. Tim has interviewed numerous celebrities and used the show to create his latest book, Tools of Titans. In this show, he deconstructs world-class performers from eclectic areas, digging deep to find the tools, tactics, and tricks that listeners can use.

Is the traditional route the way to go? On the Create Your Own Life Podcast, guests have created a life on their own terms at the highest level in their industry. The show features, musicians, pro athletes and billionaires, each with their own unique angle.

On the Forbes Under 30 Network, Jules Schroeder interviews successful Millennial entrepreneurs, artists, creatives, and thought leaders on how they earn their living in non-traditional ways; individuals that are changing the world and doing it on their own terms.

The ultimate when it comes to Hustle, the Gary Vee Audio Experience is like a Red Bull for your brain. On this podcast you’ll find a mix of #AskGaryVee show episodes, keynote speeches, segments from the DAILYVEE video series, interviews and fireside chats Gary has given, as well as new and current thoughts.

Lewis Howes is bringing together a world of “conscious achievers,” after more than 5 years, the School of Greatness brings leaders in sports, health and business to the audience in a way different than any other; hosted by NY Times Bestselling author and former pro athlete, Lewis Howes.

The Art of Charm Podcast is where self-motivated guys and gals, led by host, Jordan Harbinger, come to learn from a diverse mix of experienced mentors, including the world’s best professional and academic minds, scientists, innovators, coaches, relationship experts, entrepreneurs, bestselling authors, and other brilliant minds.

Awarded ‘Best of iTunes’, EOFire is a 7-day a week Business Podcast where John Lee Dumas chats with today’s most successful Entrepreneurs. If you’re looking for actionable advice during your daily commute, workout, or ‘me’ time, JLD brings the heat.

Host, Christopher J. Wirth asks some very real questions to dig deep with his guests and their No Quit stories of perseverance. Chris chats with leaders of industry of the single moment when they could have chosen to quit and instead had their largest movement of growth.

Hosted by marketing strategist, New York Times best-selling publicist and influencer Julie Solomon, Julie and guests join in conversation to share how they engage, persuade and grow their unique influence, and how their work impacts the influencer industry.

Justin Schenck sits down with amazing people with incredible stories of Growth! They teach you how to implement things into your life for you to live your dreams We all encounter struggles and hardships in life, we want to bring you the stories that will inspire you to overcome those obstacles to reach your goals.

On Legends and Losers amazing people open up about what they learned from losing to become legendary. Christopher Lochhead will spark your spirit, stoke your perseverance, make you love your failures, and forge your inner legend all while keeping you laughing.

Step into iconic relationship therapist Esther Perel’s office and listen as 10 anonymous couples in search of insight bare the raw, intimate, and profound details of their story. From infidelity, to sexlessness, to loss, it’s a space for people to be heard and understood.

Hosted by Tayo Rockson, as Told by Nomads podcast features interviews with global nomads, Third Culture Kids, entrepreneurs and multicultural individuals who are leaders in business, culture, travel and global affairs to discuss what it takes to embrace your global identity and become a global leader.

Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan Latka does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report; he gets entrepreneurs to talk ALL the numbers.

In over 1,000 interviews, Andrew Warner asks uncomfortable questions to dig deep into the success and failures of the most successful business founders and thought leaders. The ideas and stories are so powerful that hearing them will change you.

Matt Aitchison is a 7-figure real estate investor, millennial entrepreneur, speaker and educator - and every Monday he interviews a millionaire or thought leader who is living the "Whole Life Millionaire" lifestyle and taking their wealth far beyond what dollars can buy.

Amanda Boleyn is on a mission to help more women succeed and break into the entrepreneurial world. She Did It Her Way is packed with the advice, tools, and examples that you need to design a business that reflects your unique style.

James Altucher is a successful entrepreneur, investor, board member, and the writer of 11 books. James takes a deep dive into the lives of top entrepreneurs and world leaders in a fashion that only he can!

Created by Mike Dillard, Self-Made Man is for men who want to achieve greatness. Who want to leave their mark on the world, and create a legacy of honor, integrity, and achievement in every aspect of their lives.

Jarrod Warren’s goal each episode is to bring you new concepts or ideas, to help you maximize your full potential, through habits, goals, sleep, mindset, nutrition, energy, peak performance strategies, systems and more.

Pat Flynn from The Smart Passive Income Blog reveals all his online business and blogging strategies, income sources and killer marketing tips and tricks so you can be ahead of the curve with your online business or blog.

Hosted by Tom and Tracy Hazzard, Feed Your Brand, gets you off the marketing roller coaster and get on the automated fast track to digitally market your brand everywhere now. Imagine easily broadcasting messages, saving time, optimizing your results and building a platform from a pair steeped in enterprise and startup product -design backgrounds.

Chris Reynolds is interviewing successful entrepreneurs from all over the world to learn their strategies on how to grow your business. Dozens of 7-figure location-independent entrepreneurs how to scale rapidly, improve productivity, minimize their work time, build successful location independent businesses and live a happier life.

Peter Awad interviews top entrepreneurs in various industries of business. He gets a behind the scenes look at what it takes to achieve their levels of success, their back story (how they got to where they are) and most importantly how they manage life and work.

Host Noah Kagan is your guide to hear from top performers in many industries — many who have never shared their tips publicly before. Explore topics like how to create an interesting life, building a 6-figure online business and “behind the scenes” of Tim Ferriss.

Co-hosts Ivy LaClair and Blake Brandes will speak with leaders, musicians, entrepreneurs, artists, altruists and other Millennials living life with a sense of purpose and achieving their dreams.

