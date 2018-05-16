This 6-episode Podcast series explores how CIOs and IT leaders can fuel innovation while simultaneously managing multi-cloud and securing the enterprise. Specific topics include: protecting the business against cyber threats, the reality of multi-cloud management, new developments in IoT, and security in a multi-cloud era. We’ll also answer such questions as, “Who is responsible for securing the enterprise?” and “Can AI really drive innovation?”
sponsored
Architect with Confidence Podcast Series
This 6-episode Podcast series will explore the ins and outs of how business leaders must balance securing their business from cyber threats while fueling outside-of-the-box thinking that enables innovation.
Sponsored Links
- INSTANTLY dtSearch® TERABYTES of FILE+EMAIL+DB+WEB DATA; reviews & evals
- What are you doing to accelerate IT agility? Learn about the IT model that serves as a catalyst for digital transformation.