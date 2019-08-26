8 technologies that will disrupt business in 2020

Technology’s pace of change has had a profound impact across nearly every industry. These days it’s not enough to keep atop of emerging technologies but to keep ahead of them.

In the coming year, new and evolving ways of wrangling data will take center stage in the enterprise. Innovations in artificial intelligence, edge computing and software robots will increasingly be leveraged for competitive advantage as organizations look to quickly and efficiently use data to make better business decisions. Organizations that fail to anticipate these and other emerging trends risk a rapidly accelerating existential crisis.

To get a sense of where businesses should place their bets, we spoke with technology experts about what they see most likely affecting a wide variety of organizations as they undergo digital transformations. Pros in these fields gave us their top picks for what should be on your radar, as well as some insights into the implications of adopting these disruptive technologies.

Robotic process automation (RPA)

Companies are seeing major gains from a simple concept: delegating tedious business process tasks to software robots for automation. Called robotic process automation (RPA), the technology is already having an impact in streamlining workflows for early adopters — well in advance of when many have thought the technology would be put to use in the enterprise.