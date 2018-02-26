Why HPC Matters: Making Better Products

In the industrial world, high performance computing (HPC) systems have long been indispensable. As demonstrated by the TOP500 list of supercomputing sites, all of the leading automotive, aerospace and heavy equipment manufacturers have used HPC for decades to design and test their products. But with the democratization of HPC, the use of HPC now extends far beyond the R&D units of large-product manufacturers.

Today, HPC is delivering competitive advantage to consumer manufacturing — which is now one of the fastest growing verticals for HPC usage, according to the TOP500 list. Manufacturers in the consumer product space use HPC systems to iterate quickly through design variations for products as diverse as smartphones, electric drills, laundry detergent and food packaging.[1]

There are good reasons for this growing emphasis on high performance computing. HPC helps manufacturers reduce prototyping time and accelerate the development of innovative products that make efficient use of energy and materials. With the computational power of HPC clusters, engineers can easily explore different design options, simulate product performance under lifelike conditions and push products to the breaking point in stress tests — all without building costly physical prototypes.

Intel executive Patricia A. Damkroger may have said it best: “Using HPC innovations, manufacturers design products faster, explore creative approaches more quickly, and produce products more efficiently. They reduce the cost of innovation and price their products more competitively.”[2]

Here’s a case in point: Nakashima Propeller in Japan is helping shipping companies save resources by creating propellers that enable ships to move through the water more efficiently. This work to support faster, greener shipping is made possible through the use of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) applications running on an HPC cluster made up of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers using Intel Xeon processors.

“To produce propellers of high quality that meet the ever-changing demand in fuel efficiency, vibration and underwater noise, rapid analysis using CFD is a must,” says Akinori Okazaki, a deputy manager at Nakashima Propeller. “By utilizing high-speed processing within the Dell HPC environment, the optimum product combination can be proposed. This will eventually bring in more orders.”[3]

Applying HPC to Optimize Designs

Design optimization is a recurring theme in articles and case studies highlighting the use of HPC in product development. When they have enough computational power under the hood, engineers are free to try all sort of design variations to optimize product performance, the use of materials and manufacturing efficiency.

“HPC provides manifold benefits and value when used for commercial and industrial applications,” notes a report from the nonprofit Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF). “In particular, HPC enables advanced modeling, simulation, and data analytics that can help address manufacturing challenges and aid in decision-making, optimize processes and design, improve quality, predict performance and failure, and accelerate or even eliminate prototyping and testing.”[4]

It’s not just physical products that benefit from the computational muscle of HPC clusters. Siemens PLM Software counts on an HPC environment from Dell EMC to accelerate the development and testing of new software features in the company’s STAR-CCM+® software family for multiphysics computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulation and analysis.[5] Drive a BMW or ride a Trek bicycle? Chances are you’re benefitting from innovations driven by engineering simulations using Siemens PLM software.

Ultimately, from the appliances in our kitchens to the vehicles we drive to work, from the airplanes we travel in to the ships that move our goods, we’re benefitting from high performance computing.

And that’s another reason why HPC matters.

To learn more about the ways in which Nakashima Propeller is capitalizing on HPC, read the case study “Helping Make Maritime Shipping Faster and Greener.”

Making a difference with HPC

High performance computing touches virtually every aspect of our lives. HPC is making weather forecasts more accurate, cancer therapies more precise, fraud protection more foolproof and products more efficient. In this series of articles, we explore these and other use cases that capitalize on HPC and its convergence with data analytics to illustrate why HPC matters to all of us.

