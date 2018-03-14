Business intelligence software review [62 users rate SAP BI]

Selecting a business intelligence (BI) platform is a difficult decision to make in a vacuum and without the aid of both quantitative and qualitative data. It’s as if you need BI software to decide which BI system to purchase or upgrade. After all, features and capabilities all sound so promising and look so impressive in the demo.

BI reviews from real business intelligence users

When looking at software solutions as powerful – and expensive – as a BI platform, wouldn’t it be great if you had dozens of colleagues who could offer advice and recommendations based on hands-on experience? Imagine if you had access to the wisdom of peers who can point out issues or points of satisfaction with implementation, migration, capabilities, customer support and so on.

Providing user reviews to help guide buying decisions is the goal of Info-Tech Research Group and its user-generated reviews site, SoftwareReviews.com. In its report, a SAP BI Product Scorecard reviewers looked at SAP’s BI platform, which SAP says is designed to accomplish the following:

“Empower your people with 24/7, user-friendly access to the business intelligence (BI) and big data mining tools they need to make faster, more informed decisions. Our BI software and solutions – including ad hoc reporting, self-service data visualization and dashboards, predictive analytics, mobile apps, and more – can help business users improve performance and become more effective in everything they do.”

That's a big promise. To help you decide if SAP delivers on it, Info-Tech and SoftwareReviews.com asked 62 experienced users — whom SoftwareReviews.com says are verified via LinkedIn and a “robust QA process” — to rate SAP BI in several categories on a scale of satisfaction ranging from “disappoints,” “almost satisfies,” “highly satisfies” and “delights.”

Business intellgence categories

Reviewers evaluated SAP BI in the following areas: vendor capability, product features, emotional footprint (i.e., the emotional sentiment held by end users of the software based on their experience with the vendor), reasons for leaving (includes specific reasons why some reviewers chose to leave SAP BI and their satisfaction with their decision), module satisfaction (shows how many clients purchase each subproduct and their feelings toward each one), implementation (looks at the reviewers satisfaction with their choice for implementation strategy (e.g., on their own, with the vendor or with a third party), staffing and ownership (e.g., looks at how ease of customization correlates with the amount of staff supporting and maintaining the software).

