The CIO’s Essential Guide to Procurement

Where many business units from finance to manufacturing have already harnessed the power of cloud, mobile, data analytics, and AI, there is one often-overlooked function waiting to fan the flames of innovation: procurement. Here’s what CIOs and IT leaders need to know to jump-start that process.

“Procurement is traditionally seen as cost center, not as a profit center,” says Paul Blake, Associate Director for GEP. “The Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) wants to change that, so procurement is seen as providing new sources of value and affecting the bottom line not just by cost reduction, but by delivering efficiencies in the way the business operates.”

Procurement’s digital transformation will be data driven but analyzing and understanding the implications of the data requires more than reports from legacy systems. Procurement teams are often unable to access actionable data, which can be siloed in payment cards records, disparate Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) and supply chain systems, employee expenses, and ad-hoc purchasing systems. Plus, onerous procurement policies are frequently circumvented, often at considerable cost to the business. Hard to comprehend data, plus non-compliant activity, combine to make control increasingly difficult to achieve.

Procurement information siloes can also lead to tension between the CPO and the rest of the executive team. “Procurement has to prove its worth continually, but the CFO and CEO often say they don’t see procurement’s efforts hitting the bottom line directly,” says Blake.

Where are the savings? Sadly, there is often a fundamental breakdown in the process of delivering on the results that procurement has set up, says Blake. Products are sourced, and contracts are negotiated, but the purchasing teams never get the memo, and keep doing what they always have instead of reaping the benefits of procurement’s work. “It’s inertia, habit, or it’s easier to buy on Amazon,” says Blake. “Employees think it’s cheaper, but it’s not in the long run.”

Where to Start? Unlock the Data

What’s needed: a better way for everyone in the procurement process to utilize available technology to drive better outcomes. For example, the CIO and IT can proactively give procurement that route forward by offering new solutions, and by understanding that a complex data landscape is essential to gain the most value from the procurement function. New technology can transcend information silos, and greater access to data brings actionable insights as well as changes to corporate culture, as C-level executives see the bottom-line impact of procurement’s efforts.

Why now? “The CIO will find the CPO a great partner in digital transformation, one who can deliver significant impact and become a profit machine,” says Blake. “When belts get tightened and the global economy changes, procurement can deliver real savings.”

Where should an organization start? Look to the data. CIOs should engage the CPO to determine where procurement data exits beyond existing ERP systems, and work together to simplify data access and processes for turning data into action.

