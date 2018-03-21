Creating the CIO/CPO Connection: Meet the Chief Procurement Officer

Who is involved in today’s technology research and purchasing decisions? Increasingly, business units must collaborate with IT on both on-premises and cloud solutions. It’s no different with procurement, where a new partnership between the CIO and the CPO can drive new business value and open new opportunities for innovation.

From the CIO’s perspective, digital transformation impacts the entire business – albeit some departments are easier and faster to transform than others. Often procurement is on the trailing edge of these changes, although the impact of CPO and CIO collaboration can have dramatic bottom-line impact.

Besides being charged with the soup-to-nuts challenges of sourcing, contract negotiation, and purchasing, just who is the CPO, and what does he need?

“Understanding technology in and of itself isn’t of interest to the CPO,” says Paul Blake, Associate Director of GEP. “The CPO relies on IT to help execute on the opportunities they uncover in ways more effective than the past, and he needs more visibility and transparency to demonstrate procurement is achieving their goals.”

Increasingly that translates into up-to-the-minute performance dashboards which incorporate all procurement-related data that the CPO can share with other executives. Today this is often hampered by data and application silos.

The CIO’s relationship to procurement may be primarily via an ERP application that includes procurement tools, or by involvement with the acquisition of procurement-specific software. The CPO, meanwhile, has a deeper understanding of how integrating data from each silo can have the most impact. Together, the CPO and CIO can collaborate to extract data that leads to real business insights.

The CPO is often leading the charge to procurement’s transformation, including uncovering new software platforms and solutions that can have tremendous impact on the overall process. “Unfortunately, the CIO and executive team often take the path of least resistance, opting for solutions from long-established ERP vendors that appear to be a ‘safe’ choice, but that do not truly meet the goals of the procurement team and the CPO,” says Blake.

Blake cites the following example of a successful IT/procurement collaboration. “If IT can turn a contract into an online store that employees can shop from the moment it’s signed, you’ve already delivered huge value to the CPO,” he says. “But upgrading the software that’s already there isn’t transformation, it’s just doing the same thing in a different way.”

Many CPOs find themselves in the same situation that CIOs were in a decade ago – seeking a seat at the executive table as peers. How can the CIO help procurement transform and help his CPO gain recognition? Consider these tips:

Focus on the data. Extracting the necessary business intelligence from all the procurement data silos gives the CPO something to use for identifying opportunities. Develop an integration plan that breaks down barriers. Integrating procurement technology into existing systems will only help accelerate transformation. Automate to accelerate. Rather than focusing on feature lists, work with the CPO to identify tools or solutions that reduce the time each contract takes. This drives efficiency up. Pick the low hanging fruit. The CPO may know several simple ways transformation can impact the bottom line. Then use these easy wins to help make the case for further investment. Be receptive to new tools. Remember: an integrated procurement offering that’s unfamiliar to most IT leaders and staff may be just what the CPO and his procurement team is looking for.

