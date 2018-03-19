Shell Downstream leans on low-code tools to drive app dev efficiency

Coding is dead. Long live coding. It’s an exaggeration, but Shell Downstream’s IT department has heavily reduced custom coding in favor of commodity software built on, and connecting to, cloud services. Developers for the oil product and chemicals providers are building anything from customer portals to marketing and analytics services by fitting together application components like Lego pieces.

Shell Downstream CIO Craig Walker says the shift — a departure from years of coding custom applications — comes in response to disruptions in the energy industry. "We only want to write our own code where we truly differentiate with IP [intellectual property] and knowledge to gain competitive edge in the market,” Walker tells CIO.com.

Providers of oil and gas are scrambling to accommodate ride-sharing services and on-demand refueling services, as well as the rise of battery-powered and self-driving cars. Where Shell once viewed BP and Exxon as existential threats, all three now contend with Amazon.com, Alibaba, General Electric and Tesla. "Now the whole world is going for a slice of my pie," Walker says.

To stem the disruption, Shell Downstream must reimagine its business processes. Walker is orchestrating several changes to the way his engineers build and deliver software for a company that operates 45,000 retail stores and offers refueling services at 900 airports worldwide.

Software evolution: From custom code to low code