Digitally Empower Your Frontline Workers with the Right Tools

Your frontline workers are the first to engage your customers, the first to represent your company’s brand, and the first to see your products or services in action. They’re your nurses, flight attendants, teachers, electricians, construction workers, sales associates or store managers, first responders, personal trainers, etc. Do your frontline workers have access to the necessary technology and tools that help them be as productive as possible?

We’ve received lots of feedback from many organizations, who tell us that these frontline workers are often not as digitally equipped and empowered as knowledge workers (office workers) are. But, because these frontline workers ensure that your organization’s ambitions are brought to life, and because they form the backbone of your organization, they do need to be just as digitally empowered. Giving them access to the same tools as their office counterparts increases their productivity, which will, in turn, increase your organization’s productivity.

6 Primary Drivers for Creating a Digitally-Empowered Frontline Workforce

The Harvard Business Review recently engaged in a study that was sponsored by Microsoft to explore how building up frontline workers could promote growth, spark innovation, and accelerate an organization’s success in the digital age. Seventy-eight percent of respondents said that connecting and empowering frontline workers is critical. In the study, they outlined the following six primary drivers for creating more digitally connected and empowered frontline workers:

Enhanced customer engagement and satisfaction

Increased productivity and efficiency

An increase in innovation by engaging those who are closest to the product/customer

Employee engagement and/or satisfaction

Improved quality of your product/service

Greater marketing intelligence or customer understanding

Why is Frontline Worker Engagement Important?

Disengaged employees can cost a company more than $2,200 USD per year, so it’s not just in employee morale that you may end up losing value. Are your retail workers tired of having to check their shift schedules in person? Can a floor worker who spots a problem easily get in touch with a supervisor to report it? Are your managers getting frustrated that they spend several hours putting shifts together and think their time could be better spent elsewhere? Employees who are put in these kinds of scenarios can easily become disengaged from their jobs.

Microsoft’s recent Firstline Employee Engagement: Why it Matters, What You Can Do study, suggests that by focusing on four main areas of your business (scheduling and task management; communication and community; training and onboarding; and identity and access management), you can unlock your frontline workers’ potential and create a much more engaged workforce. This leads to positive changes, like more commitment, less absenteeism, lower turnover rates, fewer safety incidents, and higher sales.

So, What Can You Do to Empower Your Frontline Workers?

One of the unique asks that frontline workers have, that your knowledge workers may not need, is a more efficient shift management tool, including creating, updating, and managing their schedules and tasks. StaffHub gives frontline workers the chance to create and update shift schedules, access tools and information from their mobile devices, and share new policies, training videos or important documents that they need to be aware of.

And, just as your knowledge workers need a content hub to share information, documents, and notes, your frontline workers do as well. Teams, Skype for Business, and Yammer provides opportunities for frontline workers to share best practices across their organization and collaborate in real time — from their mobile phones if necessary. OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online also provide solutions that help frontline workers manage and share work files, collaborate from any device, and empower employees to share the latest training and onboarding resources.

These applications we’ve talked about above are mobile-enabled or mobile-based. Most frontline workers have limited access to a computer or laptop in their jobs. But almost everyone has a smartphone. So, by ensuring that frontline workers can access these tools on the device they’re most likely to use, it’s one more way to make frontline workers feel more connected to the rest of the organization.

Case Study: How Goodlife Fitness Empowered Their Frontline Workers

ProServeIT is no stranger to helping organizations empower their frontline workers, and their experience with Goodlife Fitness (Goodlife) illustrates this point. Goodlife had almost 13,000 personal trainers working in their fitness centers across Canada. As frontline workers, these personal trainers were using Google apps to communicate and schedule appointments, while the rest of the organization’s corporate workers were on Microsoft tools, like Exchange and Office.

This led to problems, not only because of the excessive costs of maintaining two separate technology systems, but equally important is the fact that it created a major disconnect in the way that the corporate employees interacted with the frontline workers. The breakdown in communication and the inability to securely share documents with ease led to friction between these two groups of employees.

With the goal of bringing all employees into the same culture and providing a common platform with which to communicate and securely share information, ProServeIT suggested that Goodlife migrate all of its frontline workers to the Microsoft platform. The migration meant all employees, both corporate employees and frontline workers, reside on the same platform — using Microsoft tools. This provided Goodlife with many operational benefits, a cost-effective licensing model, reduced management costs, and improved security as well.

However, the most important benefit that this migration provided was helping the personal trainers feel like they were truly a part of the company.

Explore your options to empower your frontline workers so that you can reap benefits similar to that which Goodlife experienced.

About ProServeIT

As a multi-award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, ProServeIT has been helping organizations of all sizes increase their efficiency, eliminate their “IT debt” and apply a security lens to everything they do. ProServeIT understands that every organization has different needs and challenges, and will work with you to understand your organization’s culture, your customers, and what’s most important to you as a company. Providing customized solutions that help you simplify your IT infrastructure, increase your team’s productivity, and grow your business, ProServeIT can use their expertise and experience to digitally transform your business.