How Microsoft’s Advanced Threat Protections Protect Your Organization

There is a major emphasis on the necessity of Advanced Threat Protection in today’s cybersecurity landscape. In fact, ccybersecurity is becoming one of the most globally recognized pressures that organizations will face going forward. Major brand names like Accenture, Equifax, Verizon, Deloitte, and Uber have ended up in news headlines because of cybersecurity breaches, so it’s no secret that cybersecurity is a topic that’s high on the list of priorities for many organizations.

The question on many people’s minds is, as businesses become increasingly digitized, and as technology continues to advance, how can you protect your organization from cybercriminals?

A few years ago, Microsoft emerged as a leader in protecting businesses from cybersecurity threats when they introduced Windows 10, and pledged an annual $1 billion spend on security. In this blog, we’ll look at Microsoft’s three types of Advanced Threat Protection – Azure Advanced Threat Protection, Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection, and Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection – and discuss some of the features and benefits.

Azure Advanced Threat Protection

Azure Advanced Threat Protection (Azure ATP) can help your organization to detect and investigate advanced attacks and insider threats across your on-premises, Cloud, or hybrid environments, stopping attackers from gaining access to your system. By taking information from multiple data sources, like the logs and events in your network, Azure ATP learns the behaviour of your users and other entities within your organization and builds a behavioural profile about them. Then, if suspicious activity is detected, it alerts you via the Azure ATP workspace portal, so you can see those suspicious activities and confirm whether it is a potential attack or not.

Azure ATP Features & Benefits

Azure ATP helps you to identify and track any malicious activities in your environment, including Pass-the-Ticket, Pass-the-Hash, horizontal or vertical brute force attacks, DNS reconnaissance, unusual protocols, malicious service creation, and others. Protection from Attack Vectors: Azure ATP protects your organization from both known and unknown attack vectors before they cause damage to your organization.

Azure ATP focuses on several phases of the cyber-attack kill chain, including reconnaissance, lateral movement cycle, and domain dominance, and detects advanced attacks and insider threats before they can cause damage to your organization. Implement Foretoken Accounts: Azure ATP allows you to install honeytoken accounts – decoy accounts that are set up for the sole purpose of identifying and tracking malicious activity – within your network.

Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection

Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (Windows Defender ATP) integrates with Azure ATP to detect and protect against malicious activity, but its main focus is on the actual devices being used. Working with existing Windows security technologies, like Windows Defender Antivirus, AppLocker, and Windows Defender Device Guard, Windows Defender ATP detects sophisticated cyber-attacks by providing Cloud-powered, behavior-based advanced attack detection.

Windows Defender ATP Features & Benefits

Windows Defender ATP has next-gen threat protection and post-breach detection built right into the Windows 10 Operating System, so you don’t need to worry about installing a new agent. Adapt, Deploy, Orchestrate: Windows Defender ATP adapts to changing threats, can deploy new defenses, and can orchestrate any remediation that is required.

Windows Defender ATP uses the power of the Cloud, behavior analytics, and machine learning to provide you with smart and connected threat protection. Faster Detection and Response: With Windows Defender ATP’s comprehensive monitoring tools, you can detect any abnormalities and respond to any attacks much faster.

Windows Defender ATP lets you track your overall security posture and gives you recommendations on how to further reduce your organization’s attack surface. Access to Historical Data: Windows Defender ATP enables you to search and explore up to six months of historical data across your endpoints in an instant.

Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection

Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection (Office 365 ATP) protects your email, files, and Office 365 applications against potential attacks such as unsafe attachments and malicious links. With Office 365 ATP, you can secure your mailboxes from advanced threats, protect your machines against any unsafe attachments that are sent to you, and protect your environment if you, or any other users, click on a malicious link.

Office 365 ATP Features & Benefits

Office 365 ATP protects your mailboxes, online storage, files, and other applications you’re using against any new, sophisticated attacks in real time. Protection Against Unsafe Attachments: Using Safe Attachments, Office 365 ATP protects against unsafe attachments and provides you with a malware-free, cleaner inbox.

Office 365 ATP lets you see who might be targeted in your organization, and what kinds of attacks you might be facing. Unsafe Link Blocking: Office 365 ATP blocks users from clicking on unsafe links. If a link they click on is unsafe, the user is either informed that the site’s been blocked, or warned not to visit it.

Know which Advanced Threat Protection to Implement by Doing a Cybersecurity Assessment

Deciding which ATP solution(s) to implement should depend on your needs, objectives, current environment, and risk profile. The best way to find out is to do a cybersecurity assessment, which will give you a complete overview of your information security infrastructure. A cybersecurity assessment helps you determine what risks you need to address, and will provide you with detailed recommendations on how to better secure your IT infrastructure.

