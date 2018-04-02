Fill the Gap Between Your Business Needs and IT Capabilities

As a CEO, have you ever experienced frustration because it seems that there’s a disconnect between the strategic level of your business and its technology layer? This feeling of disconnect is understandable. You’re an executive. You need to maintain a high-level view of the business in order to keep it operating smoothly. It’s impossible to have your finger on the pulse of everything going on within your organization.

Or, does your company have your IT team reporting to the finance department? You’re not alone – many organizations do. The problem with this is that your finance team is more inclined to make cost-based decisions instead of value-based decisions. That’s understandable too – a CFO is responsible for keeping the business in the black. In addition, IT professionals tend to be not as adept as at describing the value of their requests in business terms.

As a result, many organizations experience a gap between their business needs and their IT capabilities. So, what can be done to fill the gap between your business strategy and the technology you need to support it?

What is an IT Roadmap?

An IT Roadmap is a way to get IT and business talking together for the betterment of the organization as a whole. It is a process that delivers a long-term strategy to change your organization’s IT infrastructure and applications, based on what you need for your business today, and in the future.

This IT Roadmap process is designed with your specific business needs in mind and delivers real business value to you by performing several tasks. These tasks include:

Documenting the strategic direction you want your business to go in

Assessing the capabilities of your business to manage IT

Auditing your IT infrastructure to best practices and industry standards

Auditing your application layer to best practices and industry standards

Assessing your IT staff’s skills and capabilities

Building a gap analysis between your business’s strategic needs and the current state of your IT infrastructure and application layers

Costing out the gap analysis

Building a customized, prioritized project plan that shows you exactly what you need to do and when you need to do it in order to reach your business goals, and

Securing the sponsorship of your executive team and board for the IT Roadmap plan

What are the key benefits of an IT Roadmap?

Here are 7 key benefits you’ll experience when you engage in an IT Roadmap discussion:

You’ll have a clear picture of your IT capabilities and how they align with your business goals. You’ll increase productivity by implementing the right technology that meets your needs. You’ll improve your IT security. You’ll save costs by removing the unnecessary and inefficient applications and technology. You’ll address any current IT issues. You’ll avoid significant system failures by learning of any weaknesses within your IT infrastructure. You’ll resolve any conflicts around priorities.

Who is the IT Roadmap engagement for?

An IT Roadmap is a process that examines both the business and the technology layers of your organization, pointing out where the gaps are and providing step-by-step documentation on how to close those gaps. Therefore, it requires the input of both your business and your IT teams to weigh in and provide input. Executed from a business perspective, an IT Roadmap works to get both the Business and IT Leadership teams on the same page when it comes to their organization’s overall goals and objectives.

What is the process and what is involved in the engagement?

Picture this. Someone approaches you and says they’d like to help your organization meet your strategic goals and objectives by talking to the various members of your team to get a thorough understanding of your business and analyze your organization’s IT infrastructure and application capabilities. When this exercise is finished, you will be provided an in-depth report that gives you step-by-step instructions on how to upgrade your IT infrastructure and applications to be able to meet those goals and objectives that you’ve outlined.

Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? That’s what an IT Roadmap is all about. Here is the typical five-step process:

Step 1. The IT Roadmap process starts out by talking to key members of your leadership team and board to understand your organization’s business strategy and direction.

Still not clear about what an IT Roadmap is?

An IT Roadmap can be confusing to many, as there are other similar processes and documents out there. Refer to this post to see common myths and misunderstandings about an IT Roadmap: Debunk 5 Common Myths about an IT Roadmap.

