Comparison: Azure Site Recovery as a Best Disaster Recovery Tool?

Even though we often hear about IT disasters in the news, many organizations still do not believe that an IT disaster can hit them. As a result, they are inadequately prepared for one.

The truth is, IT disasters strike everyone – sooner or later. In fact, in today’s world, it’s not a matter of if an IT disaster will strike, but when. Per a 2014 survey done by the Disaster Recovery Preparedness Council, 73% of organizations consider themselves to be failing in terms of disaster readiness. In particular, small businesses typically believe that disaster preparedness strategies are only needed for enterprise-scale IT budgets.

The good news is that there are solutions out there that organizations of any size can take advantage of when formulating or modifying their Disaster Recovery Plans. One of those solutions is Microsoft’s Azure Site Recovery (or ASR), which is a cost-effective, Cloud-based solution that can be utilized in multiple scenarios.

This blog will give you a straightforward comparison of four different types of Disaster Recovery solutions that are out there today: Active-Active Deployment, Storage Replication, Third-Party, and Azure Site Recovery.

Disaster Recovery Solutions [A Comparison]

#1. Cost-Effective Disaster Recovery Infrastructure

Cost can be a major factor in choosing your Disaster Recovery solution. Below, we compare the Disaster Recovery infrastructure between the various options to see which one is most cost-effective.

An Active-Active Deployment environment essentially means you’re running at least two separate environments – one at your datacenter and one at your Disaster Recovery site. Because you’re running two separate environments, this is a very expensive Disaster Recovery solution for organizations.

you use, you could potentially be required to pay for a duplicate environment. If the third-party company suggests a duplicate environment, it will be a more expensive option. With Azure Site Recovery, there’s no need to add additional infrastructure, and, beyond a minimal monthly fee to host the data, you only pay when you fail over to your backup environment (e.g. in the event of an actual disaster). Of these four solutions, it is likely the most cost-effective.

#2. Simplicity

Disaster Recovery options are only good when they’re simple. In a disaster, you need a solution that’s simple to use to get you back up and running in the least amount of time.

An Active-Active Deployment environment is essentially like you’re running two separate environments, so there are complexities that come with this particular Disaster Recovery solution. However, most of the complexities come in maintaining the environments. Because your duplicate environment is already running, it’s simpler to failover to this backup during an actual disaster.

solutions can be more complex because, generally speaking, you’ll still need to maintain multiple environments. In addition, you’ll need to understand what app consistency your third-party vendor supports and doesn’t support. With Azure Site Recovery, you get protection and recovery options to restore to. Depending on the types of applications being protected, restoring is also simple in that the images are enabled and brought up in whatever order is specified during configuration.

#3. Drill Support

Training for a disaster helps to overcome the impulse to freeze up during the moment of crisis (remember those fire drills in school?). The same principle applies when it comes to Disaster Recovery in your organization. You need to test your Disaster Recovery solutions before an actual disaster strikes, so you can see how your organization will react in the event of a disaster, and how quickly you can recover.

To test an Active-Active Deployment solution, you’ll need to bring down production from your active site and fail over to your backup site. If something goes wrong, you may end up with a serious problem.

solution, depending on the vendor you’re using, there is a level of complexity involved with trying to do a disaster recovery test. Also, most third-party solutions do not natively support “fire drill” capability and require interacting with other solutions to support this. Azure Site Recovery can run Disaster Recovery drills as often as you need them. These drills can be run in a completely isolated environment that allows external users to perform UAT (user acceptance testing) and ensure that the applications and data actually perform in a disaster scenario. This provides the highest level of confidence in the Disaster Recovery investment being made as there is demonstrable evidence that the plans work.

#4. Application Consistency

In a disaster, you need to know that your applications are consistent, capturing your data and your transactions in process as they happen. Not every Disaster Recovery solution, however, offers the application consistency you need.

An Active-Active Deployment solution will offer you good application consistency. Typically, these solutions require native application awareness (or be provided by the application vendor) in order to work.

solution, however, for the most part you’ll have good application consistency when using this solution. An Azure Site Recovery solution will offer you good application consistency, and can also be combined (as necessary) with active-active solutions (like for Active Directory) to give a best of both worlds solution.

#5. Recovery Time Objective (RTO)

In a disaster, especially if your business offers any type of service, you need your systems to be back up and running as fast as possible. Recovery Time Objective (RTO) is the maximum time from which you declare a disaster to when your systems are back up and running. Depending on the industry you’re in, this could be a major factor for the Disaster Recovery solution you choose. For example, hospitals and banks can’t afford to have any downtime, so they’d be looking for an extremely short RTO.

With Active-Active Deployment , there’s a short RTO. Because you have two separate environments running simultaneously, it can be easy to switch over from one environment to the other, with minimal downtime.

solution will offer you relatively short RTO. Azure Site Recovery can get your system back up and running fairly quickly, however, the RTO will not be as good as with an Active-Active solution.

#6. Recovery Point Objective (RPO)

RPO means the maximum time in which data may be lost due to a system outage. In a disaster, especially if you’re in an industry where your data is more important than the systems that run them, you need your data to be as accurate and up to date as possible.

Active-Active Deployment offers a consistent RPO.

solution will offer a consistent RPO. Because your system is mirrored in two virtual environments, Azure Site Recovery is on par with both active-active and third-party consistency.

Learn more about Azure Site Recovery

Disaster Recovery planning can be overwhelming to many organizations. That’s why it is important to learn about your options and work with an organization that fully understands Disaster Recovery. If you would like to understand better about Azure Site Recovery, here is a video you can watch, which includes an Azure Site Recovery live demo.

