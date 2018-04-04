Silo-Busting for Procurement: Finding the Right Tech for the Job

There is no lack of technology in procurement, but true functionality and efficiency is often hampered by less than optimal choices, legacy systems and mindsets, and siloed applications. In fact, the very notion of “siloed solutions” often creates the breakdown in procurement processes.

The question at the heart of the procurement software selection process usually comes down to this: should we select “best in class?” or “single source?” Often, IT has reviewed the feature and function count for each procurement software function and given the application at the top-of-the-list the thumbs-up. As a result, procurement is often armed with a blend of best-in-class applications for each function – RFP creation, sourcing,

contract management, supplier management, and purchasing. In many cases, each application has been acquired by the team using the application. However, even with the best of the best, the procurement function itself may be stuck in the 1980s when it comes to efficiency.

“The speed of procurement is controlled by the slowest step in the process,” says Paul Blake, Associate Director of GEP. “No matter how sophisticated your sourcing tool is, if the glue between that and the contract software is nonexistent, then you are figuratively copying down data from the winning bid on paper and bringing it to the attorney’s office telling them ‘Here, this is what we want the contract based on.’”

Automating the routine and streamlining the user experience are key to an application’s acceptance by users – and perhaps the most important determinant of software’s utility. “It’s no longer a feature arms race and ticking off all the boxes,” says Blake. “What the CIO needs to ask is, can people use it easily, does it help them achieve what they want to do, and do they enjoy using it? So they can issue an RFP faster or raise a purchase order for an item they want in under 3 clicks instead of under 3 weeks.”

Blake suggests looking at the organization in a new way to help drive the software selection process. “Departments are divided into different groups because they all work with different software,” says Blake. “If you remove the barriers artificially imposed by software you can consider working across categories of spend, or in individual business lines as opposed to specific functions. That way you get efficiencies of silo-busting in application terms and operational terms.”

Bringing all the elements of procurement under a common software umbrella can help eliminate duplication of effort and streamline processes. Keep these key considerations in mind when evaluating procurement software:

Don't confuse feature count with productivity. Just because a procurement package supports arcane reverse auction methods doesn't mean those features add bottom-line value to your business.

Focus on usability. The evaluation team should include end users who will be working with the software day in and day out. Without their buy-in, it's just expensive software with no value.

View procurement as a cross-functional process. Specifically engage purchasing, who most frequently uses an ERP system package, and the contracts team's legal staff for their perspective.

“Remember, siloization of procurement has happened because of the technology that’s been used, not because people want to work that way or find it better. It’s just easier if people who use the same software all work together,” says Blake.

