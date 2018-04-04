G Suite vs. Office 365 comparison – Which one is right for you?

Google’s G Suite or Microsoft’s Office 365 – which one is the better one for your organization?

For most organizations who are switching to Cloud, Office 365 and G Suite are the two most prevalent Cloud-based productivity tools that they think about. When choosing between the two suites of products, many people are confused and not sure which one to go with. If you are one of them, this post is for you.

Questions to Consider when Deciding G Suite vs. Office 365

Before you jump on board the Google or Microsoft train, you need to take stock of where your organization is now, and where you want it to go in the future. Think carefully about how you’re going to be using G Suite or Office 365 as part of your overall IT system.

There are two main questions you need to ask when you’re deciding between Office 365 and G Suite:

What does your organization need? What platform will provide you with the functional (productivity, collaboration, etc.) and non-functional (SLAs, strategic alliances – what do your customers/partners use) features and benefits that you need?

What do you want? What are your employees used to using? Are you willing to put the time and effort into switching your end users over to something they’re not familiar with?



Consider your end users’ experiences before selecting either Office 365 or G Suite. If you deploy a system based on what you think your organization needs, but it’s not what your employees are used to, you may not get the buy-in you were expecting, and your implementation may not be a success.

A G Suite vs. Office 365 Comparison Chart

This table should help you to assess the functional/non-functional requirements of G Suite and Office 365. Here is a downloadable PDF if you would like to share it with your team.

Capability Microsoft Office 365 Google Suite Advantage Information Protection Office 365 provides Rights Management and Data Loss Protection. Rights Management features are at an email/file level, so regardless of where they’re sent or stored, they’re covered. Data Loss Protection capabilities cover not only email, but sites and files as well. G Suite provides Rights Management and Data Loss Protection. Rights Management features allow users to disable downloading, printing and copying of any specific Google Drive file, provided it stays within the Google ecosystem. Data Loss Protection covers Gmail only – to address sites or documents, Google customers would need a 3rd party service. Office 365 Reliability & Scalability Microsoft guarantees a service level agreement of 99.9% with its users. On-Demand services are scalable, depending on your organization’s specific requirements. Google guarantees a service level agreement of 99.9% with its users. On-Demand services are scalable, depending on your organization’s specific requirements. On Par Cloud Storage 1 TB of online Cloud storage per user, regardless of the plan you choose. 30 GB of online Cloud storage per user for Basic accounts OR Unlimited storage for Business, Team or Enterprise accounts that have at least 5 users. On Par Online Applications Office 365 offers easy-to-use online versions of their popular apps like Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint. G Suite offers online versions of their popular apps, like Gmail, Hangouts, Drive, and Docs. Many customers find G Suite’s web app responsiveness and performance slightly superior to Office 365. G Suite Offline Email Capabilities Outlook and Outlook Web Access will allow you to access your email offline using a wide variety of browsers, including Google chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Internet Explorer 10. Gmail will allow you to access your email offline, but only if you’re using a Google Chrome browser. Office 365 Compliance Office 365 provides auditing, document eDiscovery, archiving, and internal site search, as well as legal hold capabilities. G Suite provides auditing, document eDiscovery, archiving, and internal site search, as well as legal hold capabilities. On Par Productivity Document views and user experiences are consistent, regardless of the device being used. Documents can be accessed whether the user is online or offline. Document views and user experiences are inconsistent, and offline capabilities are limited. G Suite does not allow you to share Office documents, unless they’re first converted to Google format (which can lead to formatting issues when converting) Office 365 Mobile Apps Mobile applications are available on iOS and Android devices. Mobile applications are available on iOS and Android devices. On Par Security Microsoft has state-of-the-art data centers, premium anti-spam and anti-virus protection, encrypted access to data, and integration with multi-factor authentication solutions, which are all included with their security measures. In addition, Microsoft spends over $1 billion annually on security. G Suite shares a privacy policy across both business and consumer applications, meaning that data protection might not meet certain industry regulations or business security requirements. Office 365 Data Centre Security Microsoft provides world-class security at their data centers. Google provides world-class security at their data centers. On Par Advanced Threat Protection Office 365 provides Advanced Threat Protection, which guards your devices from malware and viruses. G Suite has no comparison. Office 365 IT Support Office 365 provides web and phone support for critical issues. G Suite provides web and phone support for critical issues. On Par

Still Debating G Suite vs. Office 365?

Here is another Office 365 vs. G Suite blog that will help you make the decision. If you want to learn more about various Office 365 licenses, refer to this Office 365 license decision tree.

