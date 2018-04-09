Business Innovation Meet Multi-Cloud: The New Rules of Engagement

IBM and IDG Content

As companies throttle up digital transformation, the spotlight should be on planning for IT architectures and centralized management capabilities that can effectively support a multi-cloud strategy versus filling in visibility and security gaps when critical new business ventures are well underway.

Multi-cloud environments are the new reality of digital business. According to IDC Research’s annual FutureScape: Worldwide IT Industry 2018 Predictions, spending on cloud services and cloud-enabling hardware, software, and services will double to $530 billion by 2021, resulting in a diversified cloud environment that is 20% at the edge, 15% specialized compute, and over 90% multi-cloud.

Multi-cloud architectures are on the rise because most organizations are pursuing a best-of-breed strategy for each new innovation service, turning to different types of clouds depending on the requirements. F5 Networks’ 2018 State of Application Delivery survey of 3,460 IT professionals predicts organization will use an average of 2.1 different clouds this year compared to 1.7 in 2017. The lion’s share of respondents to the survey (87%) report using multiple clouds with 56% saying cloud decisions are made on a per application basis, 30% determined by IT, 26% by the type of end user for the application, 25% on the type of application, and 22% directed by the specific business unit.

“Multi-cloud is partly driven by necessity to allow the business to be flexible when introducing new innovations,” says Jason Lascola, senior certified architect and enterprise IT advisor at IBM. “An important aspect in this new environment is integration and centralized management, allowing the IT department to maintain control of shadow IT.”

Business-Based Outcomes

When architecting new digital initiatives, IT organizations need to engage cloud service providers that emphasize open architectures and APIs. This design requirement will ensure multiple clouds, applications, and services can be easily integrated. This, in turn, reduces the potential for visibility gaps and allows for centralized management, including self-service provisioning and billing capabilities, that will span diverse platforms.

As part of this centralized management capability, the multi-cloud environment should support a console and set of dashboards that allow IT to monitor usage, performance, and cost, Lascola says. There should also be a centralized service catalog that will allow business users to self-provision directly from a portal while allowing IT to track costs and billing across multiple clouds. Finally, a centralized management approach should support service delivery across the multi-cloud environment based on automation and analytics.

When engaging with cloud service providers or third-party partners, IT organizations should leverage business outcome-based contracts to provide leeway for choosing the cloud platform best optimized for that particular application or business service. Instead of specifying an exact storage or server capacity, for example, agreements are structured around a specific business outcome—for example, driving new automation or analytics to differentiate financial services.

“Nowadays, the cloud is so commoditized customers don’t necessarily care how it is delivered, nor should they,” Lascola says. “They now expect specific business outcomes from their cloud providers to get the most value they can.”

Multi-cloud is inevitable given the complexity of digital transformation. Yet by creating a multi-cloud-friendly strategy at the onset of planning, organizations can wring the most mileage out of cloud investments and ensure successful delivery of business innovations.

