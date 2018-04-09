Filling Critical Security Gaps with Cloud-Based Services

IBM and IDG Content

Cloud computing, once a top security concern among IT and security leaders, is increasingly seen as a critical ally. Beset by rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats and a shortage of security expertise, growing numbers of organizations are turning to cloud-based security services to better protect their data, systems, applications, and network.

Today, most of the same security tools and technologies that companies can deploy and operate on-premises are also available as cloud services – sometimes called Security-as-a-Service (SecaaS) – although certain solutions are only available in the cloud.

Companies turn to the cloud to help with cybersecurity needs for a variety of reasons. Among the most important:

Evolving threat landscape – Hackers, cyber criminals, and other bad actors have a broad range of attack methods and tools at their disposal. Organizations are struggling to stay ahead of new threats such as ransomware, as well as escalating attack frequencies and volumes. In one well publicized distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, a targeted organization’s servers were deluged with 1 terabyte-per-second of incoming traffic sent from more than 150,000 commandeered Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Security staff shortages – Even if a company has built and outfitted its own security operations center, it is becoming increasingly difficult and expensive to hire and retain highly knowledgeable security experts. IDG’s State of the CIO 2018 survey found that 39% of the 1,013 IT leader respondents anticipated difficulty in finding security and risk management personnel, more than any other skillset category.

Security budgets and flexibility – SecaaS offers the same advantages of most cloud-based services. Companies can avoid the CapEx and OpEx costs of purchasing, installing, maintaining, and upgrading the equipment and software themselves. They can also more easily scale or alter their defenses to address new types of threats or organizational needs.

The rapidly expanding cloud-based security marketplace is fueled by these and other security needs. SecaaS providers have the advantage of hiring the specialists they need, and those specialists quickly gain deep experience working across a variety of clients. Also, SecaaS providers can often deploy new security technologies and advances – including artificial intelligence (AI) – much more rapidly than individual companies.

One example of this is IBM Cloud Identity Connect, a family of cloud-based tools for ensuring that employees can easily and securely access the applications they need, whether on-premises or in the cloud. One element of the portfolio, IBM’s MaaS360 with Watson, provides unified endpoint management across an organization’s entire employee base. IBM Watson leverages AI technologies to deliver cognitive insights, contextual analytics, and benchmarking capabilities to make this access management even more efficient and effective.

SecaaS solutions that incorporate IBM Watson or other AI technologies “can automate much of the drudgery” of manual tasks that currently bog down security experts, says Chris Dotson, a senior technical staff member and executive architect for IBM. “AI-powered solutions are also making services much more accessible for non-security professionals,” he notes.

To learn more about the range of security offerings available on the IBM’s cloud, visit https://www.ibm.com/cloud/security.