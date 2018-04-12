An Executive’s Guide to Increase Productivity: Understanding the Value Behind Implementing the Right Technology

One of the top questions many executives often ask is, “what can we do to increase productivity?” Your employees want to be productive, but if the technology and processes your organization is using is improperly deployed, their productivity is easily curtailed.

Does your organization have the right technology? Is it correctly deployed? Are you getting the most from your investment in technology? These are some of the questions that this blog will explore.



[Case Study] A Healthcare Provider Increased Productivity by 18% with the Right Technology

ProServeIT had a client in the healthcare industry that was working with an old and outdated on-premises system. This was hindering employee productivity and causing delays in providing care to their patients in need.

By running a productivity analysis workshop with them, ProServeIT found the gaps and bottlenecks impeding productivity within the organization. To address the specific issues that were identified, the healthcare organization implemented Microsoft Office 365. This provided the organization with the answers to their productivity issues. Just by implementing Office 365, the organization increased their productivity by 18%. Contact us to hear about this customer’s journey in more detail. We will be happy to share the story with you.

Their IT Manager said, “by adopting Cloud computing, we have seen a dramatic increase in productivity and reduced technology management costs.”

But what does an 18% increase in productivity look like as a dollar value?



The Dollar Value of Increased Productivity

ProServeIT has been calculating the economic impact of correctly using technology for several years. The spreadsheet below shows you how much money your organization could save by making sure that your technology is optimized for maximum productivity.

Using the client above as our example, we’ve run the numbers to determine the productivity economics they can expect to see:

An 18% increase in employee productivity for this particular client would have led to an annual reclamation of 20,736 hours, which translated to an annual productivity impact of $746,496! They saved three quarters of a million dollars just by ensuring that they implemented and optimized the right technology for their employees.

So, how can you get these types of results for your own organization? The answer is clear: optimize your technology!



3 Signs That You Might Not Be Utilizing Technology to Its Fullest

Here are three key questions to ask yourself when evaluating whether your technology is optimized:

How easily can my employees connect to the data they need?

If your employees have issues connecting to your data, or they find themselves tied to their desks because your organization’s content doesn’t sync to the various devices they’re using, that’s a clear sign that you need to evaluate your technology.

If this is what you are experiencing in your organization, here is a helpful post that can help you understand what can be done: Why Use a SharePoint Content Management System? A Quick Guide for Executives & Managers [Infographic]

Can my employees easily connect with their colleagues and clients?

If your organization isn’t using collaborative tools (like Skype for Business), you’re missing out on a huge opportunity to increase your productivity. Not being able to easily connect with colleagues and clients causes delays and frustration.

One of the ways you can improve connectivity while saving costs is to implement Skype for Business Conferencing. Get more information about it here: 5 Reasons to Use Skype for Business Conferencing

Can I pull accurate, real-time reports that help me to understand my business and make better business decisions?

Business analytics tools, such as Power BI, can turn your raw data into valuable gems of information with faster reporting, analysis, and planning options. Better yet, you can automate these reports to alert you when something needs your attention, which lets you turn your attention to more important aspects of running your business.

If you’d like to have better insights utilizing the data you already have, here is a list of blog posts worthwhile having a look: Read blog posts about Business Intelligence and Power BI.



To Increase Productivity, Get Your Technology Working for You

If you have been looking for ways to improve your employees’ productivity, it is highly recommended to assess the technology solutions you have been using and explore what other technology options (better than the one you currently have in place) are available for your organization. As discussed throughout this post, simply by implementing the right technology solutions in your organization, you can help your employees increase productivity.

Using the calculations described above, ProServeIT calculated that, in the past 12 months, we’ve helped our clients increase their productivity by $169 million, and regain 4 million hours of lost productivity. Interested in saving time and money? Contact us today and we’ll run your productivity impact numbers for you.

