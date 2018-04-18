Re-imagining Business Operations with Robotic Process Automation

IBM and IDG Content

When asked by IBM how artificial intelligence (AI) couple help them become more competitive, executives at organizations globally identified three primary areas of impact: delivering more personalized customer experiences, enhancing forecasting and decision-making, and optimizing business processes.

Arguably, the last of these three areas is seeing the most rapid and widespread adoption of AI-enhanced solutions. Many organizations have already tapped robotic process automation (RPA) technology to automate routine or repetitive tasks traditionally performed by people. RPA solutions, which enlist “software robots” or “bots” to perform their jobs, can range from basic to complex, with the latter potentially encompassing many interoperating bots and additional AI technologies.

In a report that draws on a broad survey of more than 3,000 organizations, IBM describes an emerging hierarchy of RPA-enabled process automation:

Basic automation deals with repetitive and rules-based tasks that involved structured data.

Advanced automation leverages AI technologies such as machine learning and natural language processing to extend more complex processes that were formerly beyond the reach of automation.

Intelligent automation builds on these foundations to drive autonomous decision making, continuous process improvements, and learned orchestration in order to fundamentally re-imagine process designs and create new ways of working.

Putting robotic process automation to work

The processes amenable to RPA-driven automation include everything from fraud identification and mitigation to compliance reporting to patient documentation. Among the IBM customers who have already benefited from this trend are:

A global fire and security company with more than 3 million customers. The company is using a solution that pairs RPA capabilities from Blue Prism with IBM’s Watson Policy Manager Library to automate highly complex bank reconciliation processes. The results: a 20% increase in productivity, an 80% improvement in accuracy, and a 3-day reduction in cycle time.

A global education company that was performing more than 500 intercompany reconciliations each month. The company had IBM use its process-mapping tool to identify inefficiencies in processes, suggest improvements, and then simulate and validate those improvements with IBM’s business process management optimizer. The results: The automation of 520 intercompany reconciliations, a 5X increase in processing speed, and a 30% increase in productivity.

A global cement and building materials company was manually reconciling more than 1,000 sales and inventory reports each day. IBM worked with the company to map out an optimized reconciliation process and then helped build a solution that leverages Blue Prism RPA technology. The results: a 39% reduced cycle time, a 19% reduction in manual errors, and the complete elimination of quality errors.

The proven success of RPA in business processes such those of these IBM customers is driving wide interest (and growing adoption) of more sophisticated process automation solutions. With the addition of complementary AI technologies to the RPA foundation, the efficiency of operations – and even the nature of work – will see profound advances in the coming years.

