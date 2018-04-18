Can AI Drive Innovation? It Already Is.

IBM and IDG Content

Without a doubt, the field of artificial intelligence (AI) is rife with ongoing insights and innovations. But can the cognitive technologies flowing from AI research labs, in turn, help organizations in their own efforts to innovate? The answer is a definitive “yes,” based on the experience of companies taping the AI capabilities provided by IBM Watson.

The Watson AI platform encompasses a wide variety of cognitive technologies including machine learning, natural language understanding, language translation, visual recognition, and speech recognition, among others. Watson’s full range of capabilities are available as cloud services, but the platform’s functions are also used to enhance many other IBM products.

But how can AI-powered solutions help to others be more innovative? One Watson customer, audit, tax, and advisory firm KPMG, provides a clue in a description of how it uses its own cognitive lab to develop AI-powered solutions for its clients.

KPMG identified three essential elements for success when creating innovative solutions to address individual client needs: the right data, the right technology, and the right human expertise. Watson provides much of the needed technology, but also helps identify the right data by finding patterns and valuable nuggets in the vast sea of structured and unstructured data available to businesses today.

"In many cases, improving the post sales experience means guiding users through a complex corpus of technical knowledge and delivering the precise answers to their specific questions. We see more and more B2B companies do that using Watson,” says Christophe Begue, Director of Solution Strategy and Business Development at IBM Global Electronics Industry Team. “For example, Autodesk was able to speed up customer service 99% with Watson, and Netapp who uses Watson to create a data-driven customer experience while leveraging its own deep knowledge base."

"We see fast growth in the application of machine learning and deep learning to complex industrial problems, such as component quality and defect detection,” he continues. “Visual and acoustic analytics are already widely used across the manufacturing industry, and we anticipate many more use cases to emerge soon."

Many other organizations are using IBM Watson to create innovative solutions, including:

TruGreen used an element of the platform, Watson Advertising, to create an AI-powered ad that recommends personalized lawn care. Consumers engage in a prompt-driven conversation with the ad, which elicits enough detailed information to craft a precise lawn care recommendation.

Brazilian bank Bradesco created a virtual agent to help employees and customers answer questions about insurance, pension plans, credit card services, and other products within the bank’s portfolio. The virtual agent uses natural language processing to manage 30,000 queries each day, and has reduced the time required to answer questions from as long as 15-20 minutes to mere seconds.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) used Watson to deliver real-time match reports and to engage and assist both ticket holders and more than 70 million online fans during the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. For one service – identifying traits that make champions great– Watson Discovery Services analyzed more than 53 million tennis data points embedded in more than 22 years of unstructured data.

& J. Gallo Winery is using the IBM cloud and Watson’s ability to collect and correlate vast amounts of data to help ensure each vine receives the optimal irrigation. Watson ingests data from satellites and other weather sources along with Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to identify conditions in the atmosphere and at the vines. This has helped the winery cut its water usage by 25% while also aiding grape ripening and quality.

Ultimately, innovation still requires human expertise, imagination, and collaboration. But AI-enabled tools such as IBM Watson can help accelerate the innovation process, and can also form the heart of cutting-edge innovative solutions.

