Why data analytics initiatives still fail

Strong data analytics is a digital business imperative — and it all begins with data governance, the right strategy and an emphasis on data-conscious culture.

Data and analytics remain top priorities for organizations in the digital era, with 37 percent of IT leaders saying that data analytics will drive the biggest chunk of their IT investments this year, ahead of security and risk management, according to CIO.com’s 2020 State of the CIO survey.

And with that level of spending going toward analytics, the pressure is on to deliver results. Yet experts in this space say CIOs and their executive colleagues are falling short. “There are challenges in getting these initiatives across the goal line,” says Brad Fisher, a partner and the U.S. leader for data and analytics at KPMG.

Following are four key areas that are hindering analytics success:

Poor data foundations

