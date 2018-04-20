4 Tips on Talking Tech to Senior Executives

Have you ever tried to have a conversation around technology with a senior executive in your organization, and you can’t help but notice that their eyes have seemed to glaze over? Or, have you ever tried to introduce a new IT idea to your CEO and they look at you like you’re speaking Greek? If you have, you may have been engaging in a little too much “Tech Talk.”



The Key to Talking Tech

In a group of like-minded IT people, of course, you should feel free to “speak geek” to your heart’s content. But, a lot of IT people tend to have a habit of talking that “tech talk” to the non-IT people in their organization. The key to “talking tech” is knowing when to do it and when not to. Like, for instance, when you’re trying to get buy-in from senior executives who most likely aren’t as technologically savvy as you are, it’s important to put things into their language.



4 Tips on Talking Tech to non-IT People

So how can you make sure that your “tech talk” is getting through to the non-IT people you’re speaking to? Here are four key tips on how to get your point across without lapsing into “geek-speak”:



Tip #1: When explaining new technology, put it in the point of view of the user.

The Scenario: You’ve been noticing that your organization’s employees seem to be having trouble collaborating with each other on various projects. You know that Microsoft Office 365 will likely solve this problem, so you approach your CEO and CFO to explain to them that implementing Office 365 might be the way to go.

What to do: Instead of talking about what Office 365 can do from a technical standpoint, give the senior executives information about how the technology is going to help your end-users and how this can help your organization from a business perspective. For example, let your senior executives know that one of Office 365’s important collaboration features is the ability for employees to work on documents simultaneously from wherever they are, using any device. Or, talk about the major benefits to the organization, which include improved communications, cost savings, scalability, and increased productivity and employee satisfaction. That’s language that a CEO and CFO wants to hear.



Tip #2: Frame your discussion around “What’s in it for me?”

The Scenario: You have seen that your organization is woefully unprepared for any type of disaster, and you need to change that. You have decided to implement Azure Site Recovery as a major part of the new Disaster Recovery Plan you’re putting together, but your organization’s senior executive team doesn’t see the need for the added costs of implementing a Disaster Recovery Plan.

What to do: You need to convince your senior team by explaining what’s in it for them. Make them see past the costs. Prepare a presentation that discusses what they should expect if they decided not to implement it. Points like having to incur an average cost of $148,000 per incident, providing statistics on how many customers they can expect to lose if they experience a disaster, or talking about the reputational repercussions that their brand will face after a data breach should help.

By showing them what they can expect (or, what’s in it for them), you provide your senior executive team with valuable incentive to accept your Disaster Recovery Plan and give you the go-ahead to implement it. This “What’s in it for me?,” or WIIFM, approach, works well when you’re talking to senior executives, but it is also a very effective best practice of communication when dealing with virtually everyone you’ll come across in your life. If you can master this tip for discussing your IT ideas with senior executives, you’re guaranteed to be able to communicate effectively with anyone you meet!



Tip #3: Use analogies and metaphors

The Scenario: Your organization is moving, and you need to move a large amount of your data to the new facility. You have decided to propose using Azure ExpressRoute to accomplish this move, because you know that using Azure ExpressRoute will allow your organization to take advantage of faster and more reliable connections while transferring your data.

What to do: You know that your senior executive team doesn’t appreciate “techno-babble”, so why not tell the senior executive team that using Azure ExpressRoute would be like taking your organization’s connection from a slow, two-lane, back-country road to a faster, 4-lane freeway? Using analogies and metaphors is a fantastic way to communicate ideas and concepts to people who aren’t as versed as you are in the topic you’re describing. Stop and think – how would you describe a complex concept to someone who doesn’t have the same amount of knowledge that you do? What would really make sense to the people you’re talking to? Analogies and metaphors put things into terms that are suddenly relatable, no matter the person’s technical knowledge.



Tip #4: Patience is a virtue

The Scenario: Your organization has just implemented Dynamics CRM and you have been selected to provide training to the sales team. However, despite speaking “their language”, using analogies and metaphors and explaining what’s in it for them, some of your colleagues still aren’t getting it.

What to do: Stop and remember that everyone learns differently. Some people learn by doing, others by listening. If they’re constantly asking questions of you, that’s a sign that they may not be able to absorb the lessons that you’re teaching. Try a different tack. Write out the lesson for them. Offer one-on-one training for that colleague at a mutually convenient time. Most importantly, you need to remember to put yourself in that colleague’s shoes by remembering a time when you didn’t understand something. Ever have trouble understanding Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in that high school English class? The frustration you felt trying to understand what Egeus was saying in his speech to Theseus in Act I, Scene I, is probably the same frustration your colleagues are feeling trying to understand the nuances with Dynamics.



Communicate More Effectively with Non-IT Professionals

There’s no way around it – there will always be times when you, as an IT professional, will have to speak to and present IT ideas to non-IT professionals within your organization. Whether it’s getting buy-in from senior executives to introduce and implement new technology into your organization, or presenting and/or training your colleagues on those new IT initiatives, by absorbing and putting into practice these four tips, you can set yourself up to communicate more effectively with those non-IT people.



