Making It Real: Taking HPC to a New Level with Zenuity

In the race to bring new driver-assistance and autonomous-driving technologies to market, a young company called Zenuity is emerging as a leader. Zenuity is a joint venture launched by Volvo Cars and Autoliv, Inc., a global leader in automotive safety systems. From the day it hit the road in April 2017, Zenuity has been on a mission to develop leading advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) technologies that will take vehicle safety systems to a new level.[1]

To fulfill its mission, and to get out in front of an increasingly crowded field of companies developing ADAS and AD systems, Zenuity needs a lot of high-performance computing (HPC) power under the hood. It found this engine in the Dell Technologies portfolio, via an end-to-end solution based on Dell EMC infrastructure, RSA security offerings and Virtustream cloud services.

That’s all a winning combination for Zenuity, but the story doesn’t stop there. In an exciting twist, we’re delivering this solution in a groundbreaking way: HPC as a service. By delivering a complete solution as a service managed by Dell EMC and Virtustream, we are helping Zenuity reduce operational risk, avoid IT complexity and accelerate time to value.

This new approach to consuming HPC resources gives Zenuity a great deal of agility in its quest to cut the time required to bring innovative ADAS and AD technologies to the open market. Drawing on proven Dell EMC infrastructure accessed as a service, Zenuity has what it needs to store and analyze petabytes of data quickly and easily, manage the rapid growth of unstructured data, and overcome some of the challenges of increasingly stringent compliance requirements.

Let’s take a step back and look at the bigger picture. When we talk about accelerating the development and delivery of ADAS and AD technologies, we are talking about more than technology. At a higher level, we are talking about savings lives — because that’s just what these technologies do for us. Many deadly accidents are caused by distracted driving and simple errors that people make when they are behind the wheel, whether it’s following a vehicle too closely or not noticing a fast-moving car in the right-hand lane. Advanced driver assist systems and autonomous driving technologies can help us avoid many of these accidents.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notes that 94 percent of serious crashes are due to human errors — errors that in many cases could be avoided with more automation behind the wheel.

“Automated vehicles have the potential to remove human error from the crash equation, which will help protect drivers and passengers, as well as bicyclists and pedestrians,” the NHTSA reports. “When you consider more than 35,092 people died in motor vehicle-related crashes in the U.S. in 2015, you begin to grasp the lifesaving benefits of driver assistance technologies.”[2]

Numbers like that add a sense of urgency to the work being done by Zenuity and countless other companies that are working to bring new driver-assistance and autonomous-driving technologies to market. It’s all a noble undertaking that will save many lives, and at Dell Technologies, we are excited to be a part of it all.

[1] Autoliv news release, “Autoliv and Volvo Cars Autonomous Driving Joint Venture Zenuity Starts Operations,” Apr 18, 2017.

[2] National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Automated Vehicles for Safety, “Automated Vehicles for Safety.”