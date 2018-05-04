Best free data analytics tools, 2018

Data analytics is increasingly important for businesses looking to uncover insights that might be hidden in a vast sea of data. Organizations can gain a tremendously valuable perspective on their customers and business objectives using tools that are designed to organize, categorize and infer statistical conclusions from various sources of data.

Enterprises have many considerations to weigh and choices to make when evaluating data analytics tools, but finding the right application and using its features effectively can lead to dramatic transformation.

We’ve reviewed dozens of providers to identify the best free data analytics software available today. After weighing their strengths and limitations, studying reviews by industry leaders and analyzing rankings from various research firms, we’ve selected the following seven tools (presented in alphabetical order) to help you find the solution that's best for you.