Do You Still Think of Managed IT Services as Outsourcing?

Many organizations, regardless of whether they have an in-house IT department, are switching to Managed IT Services because of the numerous benefits that it can provide. Are you still being reactive to your IT needs? Want to eliminate your IT debt and maximize the value of your IT investments? If these questions intrigue you, Managed IT Services might be for you.

With Managed IT Services, your organization can have a reliable Managed Services provider monitor your environment and infrastructure, manage your security requirements, help your employees with technical questions and issues, resolve incidents that come up, and much more.

This blog covers what Managed IT Services are and the top 5 benefits that your organization will get from engaging a Managed IT Services provider.



What are Managed IT Services?

Managed IT Services are a strategic outsourcing of your organization’s IT responsibilities to an external provider, with the intent of letting that provider assume ongoing responsibility for your IT systems and functions. A Managed IT Services provider will monitor, manage and/or resolve issues within your IT environment proactively, which, in turn, gives you peace of mind that your organization’s IT issues are being dealt with in an efficient and professional manner.

Some of the services provided by Managed IT Services providers include:

Desktop support for you and your end-users.

Management of your servers, routers, switches, databases, and licenses (so you don’t have to).

An increase in automation, freeing you up to focus on more important things.

Improvement to your operational efficiencies.

Data Backup and Recovery, to keep your organization going in the event of a disaster.

Choosing to offload your various routine infrastructure management requirements to an experienced and trusted Managed IT Services provider allows your IT team to forget the mundane tasks and concentrate on being more strategic with your business.



Managed IT Services Benefit #1: Take Away the IT Burdens

Maybe your organization doesn’t have the budget or the resources to have an in-house IT department. Or maybe your organization does have an IT department that takes care of your services. Whatever your situation, having a Managed IT Services provider can take away your organization’s IT burdens.

If you don’t have an IT department, a Managed IT Services provider can be that extension of your organization. Your dedicated Managed Services provider can perform all your routine IT infrastructure monitoring 24 x 7 x 365, which helps you to avoid many technology-related issues that you might come across.

If you have an IT department, a Managed IT Services provider can free up your IT team and let them focus on more high-value projects. Strategically adopting Managed IT Services gives you the opportunity to offload those monotonous, non-strategic tasks, like end-user support, backup, disaster recovery and security, resolving server issues, and more. This leaves your IT team free to focus more on planning and strategizing, and provides more of a work/life balance, too.



Managed IT Services Benefit #2: Switch from a Reactive to Proactive IT Model to Increase Security

When you implement a Managed IT Service solution, you’re opening up the opportunity to switch from a reactive to a proactive IT model. This can increase your overall IT security in a major way.

When you try and manage your own IT security, you could fall into the trap of only reacting to situations that arise. But, when you engage a trusted Managed IT Services provider, you can rest assured that they know what risks are out there, and they will proactively work to secure your environment by patching your servers, backing up your data, monitoring your environment and advising you of potential threats to it (before they become a major security crisis for your organization).

Your Managed IT Services provider also becomes your administration team, which eliminates the need for anyone in your organization to have admin privileges in-house. That’s not to say that you can’t have in-house admin privileges, but it reduces who in your organization has full access to your system. This increases overall security, especially when you consider that many organizations are breached because of human error.



Managed IT Services Benefit #3: Have a Team of Resources at Your Fingertips

Another important benefit of implementing Managed IT Services in your organization is the fact that the “me” of IT becomes “we.” No longer do you need to rely solely on your own resources. With a Managed IT Services provider, you get a full team of resources at your fingertips.

A Managed IT Services model ensures that you have access to professional and knowledgeable IT staff at all times – just a phone call or an email away. You can think of your Managed IT Services provider like your own in-house employees, without the full-time costs associated with having one! Have a question about anything in your IT environment? With end-to-end customer support that focuses on your end users’ experiences, your Managed IT Services provider is there to answer it!

Your Managed IT Services provider gets to know your IT infrastructure inside out, upside down, and backwards. If something needs to be replaced, your provider knows about it and can do the replacing for you.

The results? By having a Managed IT Services provider, you can decrease your overall IT costs.



Managed IT Services Benefit #4: Gain Industry Insights

Technology is a living thing, and if you’re not updating it on a constant basis, it dies. But it’s practically a full-time job just keeping up with each new update that is released, or new program that comes out, or new app that is designed to make your life easier. Having a Managed IT Services partner, however, means that you don’t need to worry about keeping yourself informed – your Managed Services provider already has the skilled staff with the expertise you need to make sure you’re staying at the forefront of the newest technology on the market.

A Managed IT Services provider is your subject matter expert for anything IT, and they manage both your current technology, and the new technology you need to implement, so that you don’t need to worry about your IT “dying.”



Managed IT Services Benefit #5: Decrease Costs While Increasing Value

Choosing a Managed IT Services provider that offers a fixed monthly payment plan can provide your organization with predictable costs, and eliminate any unexpected charges. This can be a huge benefit for organizations. As your Managed IT Services provider gains intimate familiarity with your technology and environment, they can skip over the design and discover phases whenever you want to start a new IT project, which allows changes to happen much faster and can greatly reduce the costs of each new project you implement.

At the same time, Managed IT services can help you increase value to your company by allowing your own IT team to focus on higher-value projects. Managed IT Service provider can augment your team and become a partner to your organization, which removes more of the taxing activities that can eat up much of your IT team’s time.



