Core legacy systems can either inhibit or enable businesses’ ability to meet changing customer demands in the digital age. The scale and nature of the opportunity is such that it needs to be addressed now. Surveys suggest that it is time for boards and corporate leaders to control their own destinies in the new digital economy, otherwise they’re likely to find their destinies in the hands of someone else. Bottom line: core “tried and true” systems can either be an anchor weighing you down or a solid foundation as you move forward.
sponsored
It’s Time to Tackle the Legacy Support Challenge — Podcast Episode 6
Sponsored Links
- INSTANTLY dtSearch® TERABYTES of FILE+EMAIL+DB+WEB DATA; reviews & evals
- What are you doing to accelerate IT agility? Learn about the IT model that serves as a catalyst for digital transformation.