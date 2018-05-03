5 Ways Technology Can Improve Teamwork in the Workplace

Is “teamwork in the workplace” a prevalent theme of your organization? How happy is your staff with their ability to work as a team? According to a study done by Ernst & Young, one of the top five reasons people quit their jobs is because their work environment doesn’t encourage teamwork. But, improving teamwork in the workplace is a common challenge that’s faced by many managers today. Here are five common teamwork challenges and the technological solutions that will help to improve teamwork in your organization.



Challenge #1: There isn’t a tool that can boost teamwork and collaboration.

Solution #1: Improve teamwork in the workplace with efficient collaboration tools.

When a team of people work together on a project, where does the team store information and documents related to that project? How do they communicate with each other? If your teams don’t have the necessary tools to communicate and store the shared information, it hinders their productivity and collaboration. So, by providing a set of collaboration tools, you can help alleviate this common pain point.

Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams (a group chat software), can both help the team effectively and instantly communicate with each other no matter where they work from. SharePoint, a cloud-based content management platform, provides the team a shared space to store documents and work together simultaneously.



Challenge #2: Teamwork can be difficult because of meeting inefficiencies.

Solution #2: Implement a reliable communication technology to improve teamwork.

Ever run into poor call connection? Meeting interrupted or delayed due to technical issues? There’s nothing worse than struggling to participate in virtual meetings. But, these inefficiencies don’t just discourage team members from working together – they also act as a barrier for your on-the-go workforce.

By using shared screens, instant messaging, voice calling, and video capabilities through a single reliable technology, such as Skype for Business, you can help your teams communicate more effectively. One platform, less technology complications.



Challenge #3: Working in silos is not conducive to teamwork.

Solution #3: Consider an enterprise social technology to improve teamwork in the workplace.

It’s not always a bad thing for your team to be engrossed in their work – after all, you want them to be productive. But working in silos can blind your teams to what’s happening around them. And duplication of work is one of the major dangers of working in silos – ever had an employee spend time working on a spreadsheet that already exists?

To alleviate this, consider introducing an enterprise social tool that keeps your teams on the same page. Workplace by Facebook, for example, allows your teams to stay in contact with each other and stay up-to-date on what’s happening in the organization. With Workplace, you can create open or closed groups that can be used to track specific projects, celebrate company-wide successes, set up an “internal kudos” or awards channel to recognize colleagues that go above and beyond, and other such things that increase teamwork in the workplace.



Challenge #4: Lack of version control makes teamwork difficult.

Solution #4: Take teamwork in the workplace to the Cloud by implementing Cloud technology.

Your sales team is working on a major presentation for a client. They’ve gone back and forth on the document until it’s about as perfect as they can make it. But when they get to the client’s office, they realize that they’ve brought the wrong version with them! Has this ever happened to your team?

Implementing a Cloud-based collaboration tool, like SharePoint, helps your teams to co-author documents in real-time, all from a single version of the file. Within this single file, multiple team members can add revisions or comments, which are tracked and automatically saved to the Cloud. Teamwork in the workplace just got that much easier.



Challenge #5: An inconsistent set of apps hinders teamwork.

Solution #5: Implement a full productivity suite to improve teamwork in the workplace.

In this day and age, the approach to “download an app to fix a problem” has become second nature to us, even in the office. Let’s face it - people are accustomed to being able to download various apps on their phones. But, these various apps all do different things, have different sign-ins, and, in many cases, aren’t even enterprise-ready (meaning the security and compliance your organization requires is lacking).

A full productivity suite of interconnected tools, like Office 365, allows your teams the ability to collaborate as needed – they can tap into collective knowledge of the organization through Yammer, get a question answered quickly by using Skype for Business, or, through Teams, they can determine what their colleagues are working on. Want more information on Office 365? Check out this blog on the various Apps & Services that are available with your subscription, and why you should implement them for your teams. Also, check out this blog on choosing which Office 365 license is right for your organization, and this blog on how you can improve collaboration in your workplace with Office 365.

About ProServeIT

As a multi-award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, ProServeIT has been helping organizations of all sizes increase their efficiency, eliminate their “IT debt” and apply a security lens to everything they do. ProServeIT understands that every organization has different needs and challenges, and will work with you to understand your organization’s culture, your customers, and what’s most important to you as a company. Providing customized solutions that help you simplify your IT infrastructure, increase your team’s productivity, and grow your business, ProServeIT can use their expertise and experience to digitally transform your business.