What is Content Governance? Top Benefits and Best Practices

Organizations are transforming their content management practices in an effort to manage, organize, and secure their content. This is especially important, given just how much content is being created on a daily basis.

Where is your organization in terms of content management? Are you currently using a content management system? If so, are you happy with the ROI you’re getting with it? In order to get the most out of your content management system, you need to have content governance in place. Great content governance is achieved over time by adopting core principles early on.

In this blog, we’ll look at what content governance is, what pain points content governance can alleviate (and the benefits that comes with it), and five best practices for an effective content governance plan.



What exactly IS Content Governance?

Content governance is the mechanism that enables the most effective use of your content management system. Governance, as defined by Microsoft, is the set of policies, roles, responsibilities, and processes that control how an organization’s business divisions and IT teams work together to meet organizational goals. So, by having content governance, you can ensure that you have policies and processes in place that makes it easy for your organization to know the best practices around how to create content, know where to store content, know how long content should be kept for, when to recycle it, and so on.



Why have Content Governance? 3 Pain Points & Benefits

Research shows that while governance remains largely absent, the pains around content management persist: 1) 62% of organizations feel it takes too long to find their content; 2) 52% feel they are duplicating efforts in content creation; and 3) 46% experience insufficient re-use of content. (Source: AIIM, “Information Management – State of the Industry 2016”)

Every organization manages content in some way. If you are doing it (and must do it) anyway, why not make sure you’re doing it correctly, so that it can be done more efficiently? This saves you time and money in the long run. That’s what content governance is. Here are 3 major pain points many organizations experience and how content governance can help solve them:

Pain Point 1: It takes too long for my teams to find content. Benefit 1: By having appropriate content governance, your organization will have clear policies and procedures around creating, saving, and storing content. This means that employees will know exactly where their content is located, making it much easier to find it. This will help boost their productivity.

It takes too long for my teams to find content. Pain Point 2: There seems to be too much duplication happening. Benefit 2: Many organizations today suffer from information overload. Without people and process to design, police, and enforce standards, ad hoc content management prevails, which can lead to employees duplicating folders and files to suit their own purposes. Effective content governance provides directions and guidelines, which will alleviate this duplication.

There seems to be too much duplication happening. Pain Point 3: People are insufficiently re-using content. Benefit 3: Consider a sales team that had to type out every single word of a new customer’s quote. Can you imagine the time and effort that this would take? But you’d be surprised at how many organizations find themselves doing this, because they don’t sufficiently re-use the content that’s already been created. Content governance can alleviate this – you can have policies in place that encourage your teams to re-use content that’s already been created.

People are insufficiently re-using content.



Content Governance: 5 Best Practices

An effective governance plan must anticipate the needs and goals of your organization. It’s therefore strongly recommended that you tailor a content governance plan to your own, unique environment by using the following five best practices:

Tip 1. Determine your initial principles and goals.

Rather than jumping in too quickly, take the time you need to develop your content governance vision, including the standards that will be used to track compliance and monitor the benefits to your organization. You need to start out by determining what initial principles and goals you have for this project. Then work from there.

Tip 2. Classify your business information.

Organize your information according to an existing classification system (for example, products, knowledge fields, processes, or human groups), or create a custom classification that is unique to your business. After you’ve organized your information, you can apply those classifications to the content governance plan.

Tip 3. Develop an education strategy.

Outline a plan for training your employees. How are you going to ensure that your employees know how this new content governance strategy works and what they’re expected to follow? Be sure to cover the kinds of training that your various user groups may need (for example, your sales team will need to be trained differently from your IT team), and determine the targeted method(s) of training (online, group session, etc.).

Tip 4. Review and Revise.

Be prepared to review and re-evaluate your content governance plan on an ongoing basis to determine if there are any adjustments that need to be made to it. Remember, successful content governance is an ongoing project.

Tip 5. Don’t forget the metrics.

Like any other project, it’s very important to set performance metrics for your content governance plan so that you can measure how successful it is.

A word to the wise: content governance is a set of policies, roles, responsibilities, and processes. Having it in place helps minimize confusion felt by those in your organization. But if you’re not sure where to start, remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Start out with minimum viable governance and optimize the model over time.



A Recap: A Content Management System and Content Governance are Essential to Economic Survival!

Maintaining a content management system and implementing content governance to effectively manage it isn’t just a competitive differentiator anymore. Nowadays, to be a truly successful organization, it is essential that you’re managing and governing your organization’s content in the most efficient way possible.



