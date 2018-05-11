Find Out Why Modern Businesses are Expanding Globally

The pace of change in the technology industry has been staggering over the last twenty years. From the birth and adoption of the Internet to the ascent of mobile devices and Artificial Intelligence (AI), technology today is at the very core of how our societies operate, how our businesses run and how citizens communicate.

In the mid-1990s, the Internet was briefly seen as a fad, even to the point where Ethernet inventor Robert Metcalfe predicted it would ‘catastrophically collapse’.

That was in 1996, but more than twenty years on and there are now more than 3.2 billion Internet users worldwide, according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), with Internet-dependent devices such as smartphones playing a critical role in our daily lives.

The Internet confounded those early expectations to the point where this connectivity is now at the heart of what businesses do, helping them to develop closer relationships with customers and drive the introduction of new products and services.

Emerging technologies like AI, robotics and quantum computing offer new opportunities for businesses, so it is little surprise that Forrester Research estimates that the global technology industry will reach nearly $3 trillion (£2.15 trillion) in spending by the end of 2018.

Enabling global collaboration

Amidst this technology revolution, there is a growing understanding that companies must select the right technologies to invest in if they want to become a truly digital business operating on a global scale.

Introducing the use of software, such as Slack and Trello, is a very basic example of how businesses can build collaboration across teams and partners worldwide. Still, there are more strategic opportunities to consider when evaluating the possibilities of new.

Through having a global vision of their business, and by leveraging new digital technologies, organisations can identify new opportunities to expand their business internationally, setting up operations in key markets in a bid to tap into local resources and increase profits.

For instance, analysts at Gartner believe that regions such as Greater China, North America and Western Europe are driving the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) market. With insight like this in mind, organisations can more clearly identify where is best to develop and launch ground-breaking technologies.

Local R&D efforts

For businesses searching for the next technological breakthrough, research and development (R&D) plays a critical role.

Establishing an international footprint in R&D technology hubs around the world is a great way for organisations to tap into some of the world’s brightest minds – and this is where the UK has quickly emerged as a leader.

Global technology companies have invested more than £13.9 billion in the UK tech sector over the past few years, with many of these benefitting from government tax incentives and support.

This is not the only benefit the UK Government is offering, however; through its Digital Strategy, the UK Government is building a technology ecosystem where companies can gain access to high-quality talent and venture capitalists (VCs), while also developing new legislation and research to help accelerate R&D in emerging technologies.

This is exemplified by Government plans to create a framework for the use of autonomous vehicles, as well as its peer-led research into the opportunities offered through Artificial Intelligence.

Supporting global talent

As these new technologies continue to expand their reach and influence, there is a growing need for both highly specialised professionals and business people who are technologically literate. An example of this is cyber-security, a specialism which has long been plagued by skills shortages and a lack of understanding.

Networking technology giant Cisco is one of many firms looking to close the cyber-security skills gap, and it’s doing this by supporting global training initiatives.

In 2017, it partnered with the University of South Wales to launch the National Cyber Security Academy (NCSA). Based in the Welsh city of Newport, the £60 million operation is training the next-generation of cyber-security professionals by offering them hands-on courses.

Speaking last year, Cisco UK and Ireland Chief Executive Scot Gardner explained that it had chosen Wales for its new venture because it has a “significant part to play in combating the cyber-security threat”.

At the time, he explained: “With a focus on business innovation and skills, particularly in initiatives like the NCSA, the country’s focus on cyber-security is helping address a business-critical issue, not only for Wales or the UK, but globally.”

Big technology companies can also tap into some of the world’s brightest minds by supporting local entrepreneurs.

Google, for example, delivers a service that aims to create start-up communities and create environments where entrepreneurs can build on and develop their ideas. Currently, it runs co-working spaces and community programmes in 125 countries. Google’s enterprise hubs are based in London, Tel Aviv, Seoul, Madrid, Warsaw and Sao Paulo.

The opportunities presented by new technologies to business are limitless, but sometimes companies must operate globally to realise them. Businesses are clearly demonstrating that they can accelerate growth by establishing R&D, talent and entrepreneurship programmes worldwide.

By doing this, they’re able to hire talented, forward-thinking technologists and sometimes develop life-changing products.

Investing in the UK

Scaling your business internationally requires a global vision, underpinned by technology, talent and resource. And it’s on the latter where the UK Government can support your business, from offering financial incentives and support to pioneering R&D into the most revolutionary emerging technologies.

As the top destination in Europe for foreign direct investment, the fifth largest economy in the world and the second biggest global market for developing new technology, the future looks bright for the UK – and for those businesses investing in the country.

If you would like to find out more about how the UK can facilitate your business growth, click here to visit the Department for International Trade.