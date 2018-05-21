Capitalizing on the Power of HPC

When it comes to the driving forces for digital transformation — from high performance computing and machine learning to the Internet of Things and real-time data analytics — many people are talking about new and exciting things that are now possible. At Dell Technologies, we’re taking the discussion a step further with our “Let’s make it real” campaign. The idea is that we are inviting our customers to work with us to put technology to work to turn vision into reality.

This spirt of making it real was evident at the recent Dell Technologies World 2018 conference in Las Vegas. The gathering served as a showcase for the successes organizations are realizing when they partner with Dell EMC to make it real. In this post, I will walk through a handful of DTW headlines to illustrate the accomplishments of some of our HPC customers who were highlighted on the conference’s main stage.

Let’s start with AeroFarms and Ford Motor Company, two companies that received Innovator Awards. These awards recognize organizations that are realizing significant business impacts from their innovative digital and IT transformations.

New Jersey-based AeroFarms is on a mission to transform agriculture and show the world how to feed an ever-growing global population while conserving our limited natural resources. In collaboration with Dell Technologies, the company is using data-driven insights from IoT deployments to increase yields, conserve resources and improve flavor at its indoor vertical farming facilities.1

Ford Motor Company received its Innovator Award for shifting gears and reimagining the future of transportation with connected car technology and the FordPass mobile app. In partnership with Pivotal, Ford is embracing a startup and software development mentality to democratize mobility and bring innovative solutions to market faster.2

Volvo Cars/Zenuity, meanwhile, received a Trailblazer Award, which recognizes companies in the early stages of their groundbreaking transformation journeys. Zenuity is a joint venture of Volvo Cars and Veoneer, a wholly owned subsidiary of Autoliv. As I noted in an April blog post, Zenuity was formed in early 2017 to develop software for autonomous driving and driver assistance systems. To manage both the rapid growth of unstructured data and to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, Volvo Cars and Zenuity worked with Dell EMC and Virtustream to implement an end-to-end solution — including storage, backup, servers, networking and security — as a managed service, ultimately reducing operational risk and complexity while accelerating the time to value.

McLaren Technology Group was highlighted at DTW as a top HPC customer. Dell Technologies helps McLaren design, prototype and develop race car systems more rapidly and more efficiently, as well as deploy complex simulation tools so the drivers and the team know exactly how to be ready on race day. At a broader level, Dell Technologies is partnering with McLaren to maximize speed and agility across the enterprise — from faster data insights and faster speed to market, to faster data-enabled cycles of innovation that create better data-driven design and decision-making.3

Other customers leveraging HPC expertise and systems from Dell Technologies to “make it real” include Simon Fraser University, CERN and TGen, all of whom were highlighted at DTW.

In April 2017, Simon Fraser University launched Canada’s most powerful academic supercomputer. The HPC system, named “Cedar,” after British Columbia’s official tree, packs 3.6 petaFLOPS of computing power. The system, which debuted at 86th on the TOP500 list of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, enables thousands of researchers across Canada to collect, analyze, share and store enormous amounts of data and to run compute-intensive scientific simulations, as well as data-intensive workloads, such as machine learning applications.

CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, operates the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator, the Large Hadron Collider. Dell EMC PowerEdge™ servers have been helping to power the CERN’s HPC infrastructure for many years.4 Today, CERN’s managers are excited about the new features that the Dell EMC PowerEdge R840 server brings to the table, including its NVMe drives, GPU support and high capacity.5

TGen, the Translational Genomics Research Institute, is an Arizona-based non-profit organization dedicated to conducting groundbreaking research with life-changing results. TGen’s Center for Rare Childhood Disorders helps researchers perform genetic sequencing to discover gene mutations, identify diseases and diagnose disorders. For this work, the center leverages an HPC cluster based on the Dell EMC Genomic Data Analysis Platform, the predecessor of today’s Dell EMC Ready Bundle for HPC Life Sciences. This cluster, powered by Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with Intel® Xeon® processors, runs extremely complex algorithms that analyze terabytes of genetic and molecular data at speeds that would have been all but unthinkable in the past.6

This is just a sample of the great things that organizations are doing with systems from Dell EMC and broader solutions from Dell Technologies to capitalize on the power of HPC — and to turn great ideas into great products and services.

And that’s exactly what we mean when we say, “Let’s make it real.”

Thierry Pellegrino is the vice president for business strategy and HPC solutions at Dell EMC.

