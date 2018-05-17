How to Get the Most from Your Office 365 Enterprise E3 License

Here’s an Office 365 Enterprise E3 scenario that you might be familiar with:

Your organization has chosen to upgrade to Office 365 Enterprise E3 licenses because your research shows that you’ll have access to the email, file storage, and sharing tools that you’re looking for, with the security and compliance tools you want. Also, the $25.30/user/month price tag makes Office 365 a cost-effective Cloud solution.

So, you start using Outlook and Skype for Business, implement SharePoint as your new Content Management System, tell your employees to use OneDrive, and embrace the convenience and security of Windows 10. But that’s all you do.

Unfortunately, by limiting yourself to using only the most well-known Office 365 apps and services, you aren’t making the most of your Office 365 E3 investment. There’s so much more that an Office 365 Enterprise E3 license can do.

Take a look at some examples from one of our customers in the financial services industry, Money ABC Inc. (this name has been changed to maintain the confidentiality of our customer), which will show you how to get the maximum ROI from your Office 365 E3 license. In these examples, you’ll be presented with five lesser-known, but incredibly beneficial apps and services that come with the E3 licence, and you’ll learn about how to easily integrate them in your organization.

App #1: PowerApps

The Scenario: A secure, mobile CRM solution is needed.

Money ABC Inc. has several financial advisors working for them. They need a CRM system that will help them track the onboarding process for the new clients that sign up with those financial advisors. This system needs to be mobile (because many of these financial advisors work from home or on the road), and needs to be as secure as possible, because client data will be inputted into the system.

The Solution: Build a Client Onboarding App, using PowerApps

Using PowerApps to build a Client Onboarding App, Money ABC Inc. downloaded this new app to each of their financial advisors’ smartphones and laptop computers. The app allowed for a consistent customer experience and a prescriptive approach to dealing with their clients.

What Is PowerApps?

PowerApps helps you simply and securely build the web and mobile app(s) you need to solve your organization’s business problems. Whether you’re using a pre-built template, or you’re starting from scratch, PowerApps does not need code-writing knowledge or expertise to use, making it an ideal solution for a non-technical audience.

App #2: Microsoft Bookings

The Scenario: An online, mobile booking platform was needed to improve the booking process.

Money ABC Inc. also needs their financial advisors to be able to book meetings with their clients (and vice versa) through an online, yet mobile booking platform.

The Solution: Set up Microsoft Bookings in the organization.

By setting up Microsoft Bookings, Money ABC Inc.’s financial advisors were able to take advantage of the app to book appointments with their clients.

What Is Microsoft Bookings?

Microsoft Bookings, available both online and through a mobile app, allows small to medium businesses (like hair salons, dental offices, or financial services providers) to provide services to their customers on an appointment basis. Although not enabled by default, Microsoft Bookings is available for the Office Enterprise E3 license, and can be easily activated. It has three primary components: (1) clients can schedule appointments with the service provider; (2) businesses can manage staff lists and schedules, set business hours, and set services and pricing; and (3) a mobile app that allows the consultant/sales associate to look at their individual bookings, access client contact information, and book meetings manually when required.

App #3: StaffHub

The Scenario: The company needed a centralized, online location for scheduling time off and sharing information on corporate policies and procedures.

In addition to their CRM and booking needs, Money ABC Inc. also needs a way to schedule their financial advisors’ time off, as well as provide a secure place for them to get updates on policy changes and review important corporate documents. Once again, because of the nature of their work, many of the financial services advisors will need to be able to access all of this from their smartphones.

The Solution: Implemented StaffHub.

Implementing StaffHub allowed Money ABC Inc. to schedule their time off and share the important corporate information that the financial advisors needed.

What Is StaffHub?

StaffHub helps employees and employers create and view work schedules, request and share important corporate information, schedule or swap shifts if needed, manage time off requests, and more. Because StaffHub can easily be accessed from a mobile device, it’s ideal for organizations who employ frontline workers (like flight attendants, nurses and fiimrst responders, store employees, construction workers, personal trainers, etc.).

App #4: Sway

The Scenario: Easy-to-use presentation tool was needed

Money ABC Inc. then decided that they wanted to make their financial advisors’ presentations to their clients more visually appealing and to stand out from the others. They wanted easy-to-create designs that would not require the services of a graphic designer, but would be simple for the financial advisors to adjust and reuse as needed.

The Solution: Looked into Sway.

Money ABC Inc. investigated Sway, and learned how its built-in designs can easily be customized to match the company’s branding. So, Money ABC Inc. implemented Sway, and began to use it.

What Is Sway?

A digital storytelling platform, Sway gives you the chance to create and share presentations, interactive reports, eye-catching blogs, company stories, or branded newsletters and email updates. Sway allows you to use the built-in design engines, or easily customize the look and feel of your content according to your own branding requirements.

App #5: Flow

The Scenario: Looked for ways to automate some of the workflows

Money ABC Inc. then turned their attention to productivity within their office. They had realized that they were spending an inordinate amount of time manually checking whether or not their remote-working financial advisors had submitted a new client’s information for approval, and in turn, the financial advisors were having to wait for manual approval from corporate before they could continue working with that client. They needed a solution to be able to automate these workflows that took place between the corporate staff and the financial advisors.

The Solution: Built out a “new customer” workflow using Microsoft Flow.

Using Microsoft Flow, Money ABC Inc. was able to build out a “new client” workflow that would automatically send an email to corporate staff whenever new customer information was received, when that client has been approved, and send the financial advisor an email with the approval information they needed. Seeing how successful this was, Money ABC Inc. decided to delve deeper into Microsoft Flow’s several pre-built templates to build out other workflows and automate more of their processes.

What Is Flow?

Microsoft Flow is a Cloud-based service that helps you create automated workflows between the apps you use the most. You can either use the templates that are provided by Microsoft or design your own workflows. Get notifications when something’s happened, collect important data, or synchronize your files – whatever time-consuming business tasks and processes you have can be automated with just a few clicks of the mouse.

