Why put a lamp under a bucket? IT versus the corporate Learning Management System (LMS)

When I talk to IT departments about why they aren’t happy with their IT training, I always ask them “How is training being delivered to your teams?” When I hear they have to go through the “corporate Learning Management System (LMS),” I cringe. I picture having to log in to an antiquated system and then go through hoops trying to get to where learning can actually take place. Then when you get there, you are presented with an outdated user experience with poor to non-existent content discovery and consumption tools.

There are multiple ways to access content depending on what type of material it is. For instance, I have witnessed LMSs that allow you to load courses directly into the LMS and be able to search for them, but if you want to see if there are any books or videos, you have to go out to a completely different tool to search and consume that content. As IT departments that design and evaluate user experiences as part of their job, this is extremely painful and causes IT departments to flee from the corporate LMS and find their own ways of providing training.

The traditional corporate LMS

Traditional corporate LMSs were never designed to provide access to the diversity of training IT requires. They were designed as “back office” tracking and reporting tools for HR and the L&D team to show the value they add to the organization. At best, some corporate LMSs were retrofitted to give access to eLearning courses that could be uploaded into the system.

Unfortunately, many of the training decision makers at large companies invested significant career capital in the decision to purchase a large, expensive LMS for the company. LMSs usually cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to license, and even more to install and customize to try to meet the needs of the company. To even suggest that the LMS does not meet the needs of your team will be met with someone “laying down the law” that you must provide training through the approved corporate LMS.

This hardline stand often forces IT organizations to go rogue and use their budgets to purchase training solutions. I was once on a call with the head of learning at a very large company and they invited their IT leaders to the meeting. During the meeting, the head of IT casually mentioned that they just had an account review meeting with their IT training provider. The head of learning just sat there with her mouth open – she had no idea that IT had gone rogue and selected their own provider. This meant that the head of HR was, in theory, providing access to a wide range of IT training content that her department had paid for, but no one was using. I proceeded to show the IT leaders how the content they already owned through the learning department could be provided via a modern Learner Experience Platform, and they badgered the poor HR leaders as to “why didn’t we know about this” and “we want this new user experience now.” The head of IT even asked me if I thought they still needed the other provider they were using on their own!

The importance of learner experience

How you provide access to IT training content is as important as having the right content. The adage about putting a lamp under a bucket applies well here. If you have world-class IT training content, but it is under a bucket (the corporate LMS), then what good it is to your IT organization?

Fortunately, many modern Learner Experience Platforms (LEP) can provide what IT needs while still satisfying the demands of the corporate LMS. A Learner Experience Platform, as the name implies, focuses on the experience of the learner, while being able to provide tracking and reporting data back to the LMS. In this model, the LEP is the way people find and consume learning, and the LMS is the “system of record” that HR and learning need.

What are some of the features of today’s modern Learner Experience Platforms?

Powerful and elegant federated search

One of the most significant shortfalls of most LMSs is their poor content discovery tools. Most LMS can’t handle large volumes of content (like tens of thousands of videos or thousands of full-text books), so you often have to do multiple searches on multiple systems to see what training is available. Usually, you would search for courses in the LMS, and then repeat the search on other systems that store courses, books, and other types of learning. A modern LEP can support large volumes of multi-modal content, including content from both the web and multiple vendors. A single search is “federated” across all the content to provide a single search result that is easy to use.

Support for multiple types of learning assets

Many LEPs today support just about any type of training content, including courses, books, videos, assessments, tests, practice environments, mentors, social platforms, web content, etc. This is important because brain science research has demonstrated that people like to learn in different ways.

A clean and modern user experience design

Unlike most LMSs, today’s LEPs provide an easy “consumer-like” experience. You may have heard the phrase: “employees don’t leave their consumer tendencies at the door when they come to work.” This means that they expect to have Netflix and Amazon-like experiences when they are working; this applies to training too. Some LEPs use the consumer concept of channels or learning paths to organize content for easy discovery. The LEPs learn about the learner and groups of learners to provide tailored training recommendations just like Netflix recommends movies and TV shows to its subscribers.

Ability to share usage data with LMSs and other systems of record

As pointed out earlier, your company has probably made a major, high-profile investment in one or more LMSs. If the learner experience is poor and you want to provide a better experience for your teams, going rogue will be more palatable to HR and learning if you can show them that your new LEP can send all required usage data back to the LMS so they can continue to do their tracking and reporting.

Ability to integrate learning at the point of need

When IT staff have a problem or need an answer to a question, they don’t want to have to leave where they are, navigate to and log in to an LMS or LEP, and then search for the answer. Ideally, they would like to have easy access to answers and learning where they are working. Many modern LEPs allow deep-linking to training resources. This makes it easy to provide links to training on SharePoint sites, intranets, discussion groups, etc. Some LEPs take this one step further with a browser plugin that enables learning in the flow of work. If an IT staff member is working in Stack Overflow, GitHub, or using a web-based development environment, they can highlight a word, phrase, piece of code, etc. and a search box pops up. Simply clicking on the box will provide a list of training resources right in the browser. The team member can watch a short video right in their browser or click a link to open the learning content directly in the LEP.

