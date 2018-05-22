Modernizing Procurement: The Answer is in Data Analytics

In our increasingly data-driven world, many organizations have gained a competitive edge in their marketing departments by adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and business analytics tools. For example, CRM provider Optimove’s use of predictive analytics has improved customer retention by 10-15%.

However, many of those same businesses may be missing out on the payoffs that applying AI and business analytics to the procurement function can deliver. In fact, utilizing advanced analytics for sourcing and procurement can reduce errors, eliminate losses, and enable the CIO and CPO to demonstrate a measurable return on modernizing procurement software.

Like most lines of business in the enterprise, data is the starting point for procurement success. However, companies can’t realize new savings and efficiencies from procurement without a having good handle on that data. “Many organizations believe they first must undertake a data cleanup – normalizing data across all the enterprise applications that touch the procurement function – before they can apply analytics tools and AI to gain these efficiencies. Fortunately, this is not the case,” says Paul Blake, Associate Director at GEP Worldwide.

Rather than spending months or years on ERP-style integrations, some businesses have discovered that they can use AI tools to extract the value from data without first organizing disparate data lakes, a task that is typically complex and time-consuming. “Think of a child playing in a room full of Lego bricks in chaos – that child doesn’t need the bricks to be perfectly assembled to extract hours of fun from the bricks,” says Blake. “Simply put, it isn’t just getting visibility into data that yields savings, it’s actions that result from the knowledge locked within.”

Blake points to the following example: by providing functionality that transforms procurement contract data into an online store for employees, procurement software can drive up compliance and drive down overall costs just by simplifying the task of purchasing supplies or services. “Those savings can be realized immediately, even if data is still otherwise siloed,” he notes.

Rather than looking at this as an insoluble, enterprise-wide data integration task, Blake maintains it’s better to apply emerging technology such as AI now to ease employee workload through automation. “Who knows, the larger data integration problem may just go away as industry behemoths like Google deliver unstructured query tools that let the enterprise spend more time exploiting opportunities, and less time trying to sort out data normalization,” he notes.

Best of all, by adopting a next generation sourcing and procurement tool now, all the new data created going forward will be easier to integrate in the future. “Modernize procurement first,” says Blake. “You can reap the benefits now, while planning for data consolidation later.”

